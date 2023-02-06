ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MI

9&10 News

Woman Who Admitted Killing Boyfriend Gets 5-15 Years in Prison

Heather Mogg of Emmet County was sentenced to prison in the shooting death of her boyfriend, officials said Friday. Mogg pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend and received 5-15 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Mogg pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without malice.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops

Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Michigan man, 74, thrown from snowmobile in fatal crash

BEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A 74-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Northern Michigan, police said. Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Gary Lee Sherman, 74, of Holt, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake Road, with his son and a family friend, according to a news release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last in the group when the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile became stuck in the snow. He was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a tree; he was wearing a helmet. The snowmobile continued down the trail before coming to a stop.
HOLT, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Retired Cop and Business Owner Thankful for Local Medical Teams

CLARE, Mich. – Retired police officer turned business co-owner Alan “Bubba” White experienced a recent health scare that required a trip to the emergency room at MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and four days as an inpatient. Over the course of a year prior, White had modified his diet in order to lose weight not realizing the effect it could have on his potassium levels or what that might mean.
CLARE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing woman found dead in wooded area

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac

Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

The Season with Lake City Girls Basketball: First Place

This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com. In the 10th episode, Lake City rolls to another big win at home over Pine River, and after McBain topples Evart elsewhere in the conference, the Trojans move into first place in the Highland standings.
LAKE CITY, MI

