9&10 News
Woman Who Admitted Killing Boyfriend Gets 5-15 Years in Prison
Heather Mogg of Emmet County was sentenced to prison in the shooting death of her boyfriend, officials said Friday. Mogg pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend and received 5-15 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Mogg pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without malice.
Man charged with stealing cabin in Northern Michigan, police say others could be arrested
Jeremy James Knoll of Kalkaska has been charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property after Michigan State Police discovered a cabin that had been reported stolen on his property.
traverseticker.com
Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops
Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
Michigan man, 74, thrown from snowmobile in fatal crash
BEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A 74-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Northern Michigan, police said. Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Gary Lee Sherman, 74, of Holt, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake Road, with his son and a family friend, according to a news release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last in the group when the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile became stuck in the snow. He was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a tree; he was wearing a helmet. The snowmobile continued down the trail before coming to a stop.
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
clarecountycleaver.net
Retired Cop and Business Owner Thankful for Local Medical Teams
CLARE, Mich. – Retired police officer turned business co-owner Alan “Bubba” White experienced a recent health scare that required a trip to the emergency room at MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and four days as an inpatient. Over the course of a year prior, White had modified his diet in order to lose weight not realizing the effect it could have on his potassium levels or what that might mean.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
9&10 News
Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
9&10 News
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area. A new survey looked at the condition of roads across Northwest Michigan, and it could help bad roads get some attention. Networks Northwest’s annual Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating looked at the condition of all federal-aid...
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
UpNorthLive.com
Missing woman found dead in wooded area
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
9&10 News
Wheels On Rails In Traverse City Is Helping You Tour the Area
We have a very special guest, a young entrepreneur starting a brand new rail-biking business in Traverse City. It’s called Wheels On Rails, and here to explain what makes this business so fun for the local community is Macie Hefron!
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
9&10 News
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new state budget proposal on Wednesday, and once again there are plans to make big investments in education. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says some of the proposed investments could help them...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
9&10 News
New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac
Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
9&10 News
The Season with Lake City Girls Basketball: First Place
This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com. In the 10th episode, Lake City rolls to another big win at home over Pine River, and after McBain topples Evart elsewhere in the conference, the Trojans move into first place in the Highland standings.
