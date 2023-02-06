Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Early Morning Traffic Collision Near State Street Offramp
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the identity of the decedent from the solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 south, north of State Street. The decedent is 23-year-old Jonathan Logan Knight from Goleta / Mesa, Arizona. CHP is investigating the cause of the...
UPDATE: Man killed in Highway 101 car crash in Santa Barbara identified
One confirmed fatality after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara at the State Street off-ramp in the early morning.
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Beach Partially Reopens Following Storm Repairs
On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting
A 32-year-old Santa Maria man was identified as the victim in a weekend shooting in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Scraps 90 Minute Parking Limits in Old Town After Community Input
After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
foxla.com
Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Vandalizing La Cumbre Gas Station
On February 9, 2023, at 3:45 am, several Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a gas station located in the 100 block of South La Cumbre Road for a reported vandalism in progress. Officers arrived on scene and detained an adult male suspect. It is believed the suspect, Buck Roberts,...
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara gas station vandalism suspect facing felony charges
A vandalism suspect was arrested following an early-morning incident at a Santa Barbara gas station.
Body found in San Luis Obispo commercial building
he man’s body was reportedly discovered in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft St.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
kclu.org
Watch out for stomach flu! Santa Barbara County issues warning
Beware of stomach flu! That's a new warning from Santa Barbara County Public Health officials, after the region has seen an increase in cases. Norovirus is the most common cause of stomach flu, and it can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. It spreads easily from person to person, and...
This Magical Southern California City Just Got a New Hotel — in an Old Scientology Building
Drift Santa Barbara just opened on State Street, the city's lovely main drag, with a chic cocktail bar and 45 rooms.
Another cliff collapse closes access to popular surf spot in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach estimates that restoration of the areas impacted by landslides could cost up to $5 million.
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner
February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
Kyle Doan's mom asks Governor to expand private searches for missing son
Thursday marks one month since five-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away by floodwaters. His mother is now asking the state to help remove legal barriers and expand their own search for Kyle.
