ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Beach Partially Reopens Following Storm Repairs

On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Scraps 90 Minute Parking Limits in Old Town After Community Input

After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
GOLETA, CA
foxla.com

Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Vandalizing La Cumbre Gas Station

On February 9, 2023, at 3:45 am, several Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a gas station located in the 100 block of South La Cumbre Road for a reported vandalism in progress. Officers arrived on scene and detained an adult male suspect. It is believed the suspect, Buck Roberts,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner

February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy