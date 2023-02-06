ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ

We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
BRICK, NJ
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
