Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
Volunteers Help Get Everything Ready for VASA Race in Traverse City
VASA is gearing up to host their annual race this weekend in Traverse City. This will be their 47th North American VASA. Volunteers and the race director spent their Friday getting the track ready for the next day. This race is usually a full weekend event but due to weather, it will only be a one day event, taking place on Saturday. There will be three races along with fat tire bikes races.
Leelanau Nonprofit Benefits from Cash In on Kindness
Another Northern Michigan nonprofit is benefitting from the generosity of visitors to two local casinos. Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek Casinos launched the “Cash In on Kindness” program two and a half years ago, when the nation was facing a coin shortage. The idea was for players to donate their spare change to a local nonprofit, instead of ‘cashing out’ an uneven dollar amount.
Inside The Kitchen at Artisan in Traverse City
You can celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long with Artisan in Traverse City. Feb. 10 through 16, they’re serving up a mouth-watering three-course meal for you and your special someone. No matter what time of year you’re stopping by, corporate chef and partner Chris Rutkowski says he’s after...
Wheels On Rails In Traverse City Is Helping You Tour the Area
We have a very special guest, a young entrepreneur starting a brand new rail-biking business in Traverse City. It’s called Wheels On Rails, and here to explain what makes this business so fun for the local community is Macie Hefron!
Dolly Parton Donates Shoes to East Jordan Shoe Club
The East Jordan Shoe Club got a special delivery from iconic American songwriter and county legend Dolly Parton. They received a pair of her shoes that she wore when she recorded her latest album, which is set to come out this year. The shoe club began in 2008 with a...
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area. A new survey looked at the condition of roads across Northwest Michigan, and it could help bad roads get some attention. Networks Northwest’s annual Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating looked at the condition of all federal-aid...
Village of Kingsley Becomes a Hot Spot for Growing Businesses
A few years ago Erik Burke “just wanted to take a chance” on the Village of Kingsley when he decided to start his own business, Stag Dental. He says he started with zero patients, just family and friends, and now after four years he serves 1,800 patients. And more businesses are hoping to do the same.
Wellness Week Comes to a Traverse City Elementary School
It’s not always about reading, writing, and arithmetic. Some kids are getting a bonus lesson in overall wellness. Kids at Central Grade School in Traverse City are heading into the weekend a little healthier than before, following a week’s worth of wellness events and activities. During “Wellness Week,” each day focuses on something different.
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
Northwestern Michigan College to Offer Fast-Track Bachelor’s in Nursing
Michigan’s colleges and universities are working to address the state’s shortage of nurses, and now a new partnership in Northern Michigan will work to fast-track the process. Students interested in careers in nursing now have a newer, faster, and less expensive way to get their bachelor’s degree. Northwestern...
Benzie County Officials Are Looking for This Missing Man
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the Thompsonville area. Deputies say there were no reports of any problems, and no one has been...
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space
New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space. Traverse City could see a lot of upgrades in the coming years as the City Planning Commission met tonight to unveil their new Capital Improvement Plan. The Capital Improvement Plan lays out all the major infrastructure and asset projects that...
Lake County Sheriff’s Department Gets Body Cams
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is getting some highly anticipated technology to help them protect officers and citizens alike. The department is hooking up their new body cameras with a launch date set for next week. “All of our officers want this. They are actually excited to have these...
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new state budget proposal on Wednesday, and once again there are plans to make big investments in education. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says some of the proposed investments could help them...
Mackinaw City Defeats Lake Leelanau St. Mary for 16th Win
MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets girls basketball team cruised to a 62-19 triumph over visiting Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. It was the Comets’ ninth win by more than 40 points, and sixteenth win on the season. Mackinaw City (16-1) travels to Wolverine on Monday night,...
Woman Who Admitted Killing Boyfriend Gets 5-15 Years in Prison
Heather Mogg of Emmet County was sentenced to prison in the shooting death of her boyfriend, officials said Friday. Mogg pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend and received 5-15 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Mogg pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without malice.
Sault Ste. Marie Holds Off Gaylord in Boys Hoops
SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie held off Gaylord for a 68-64 victory on Tuesday night. With the win, Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-5 on the season. The Blue Devils play at Cheboygan on Friday at 7 p.m. Gaylord falls to 8-8 this season with the loss and...
