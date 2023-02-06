Read full article on original website
9&10 News
Wheels On Rails In Traverse City Is Helping You Tour the Area
We have a very special guest, a young entrepreneur starting a brand new rail-biking business in Traverse City. It’s called Wheels On Rails, and here to explain what makes this business so fun for the local community is Macie Hefron!
9&10 News
Inside The Kitchen at Artisan in Traverse City
You can celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long with Artisan in Traverse City. February 10th through 16th, they’re serving up a mouth-watering three-course meal for you and your special someone. No matter what time of year you’re stopping by, corporate chef and partner Chris Rutkowski says he’s after...
traverseticker.com
Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
9&10 News
Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
tourcounsel.com
Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan
Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
9&10 News
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area. A new survey looked at the condition of roads across Northwest Michigan, and it could help bad roads get some attention. Networks Northwest’s annual Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating looked at the condition of all federal-aid...
Morning Sun
Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant
A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
9&10 News
Cadillac Area YMCA Receives $738,000 Donation
A founding board member of the Cadillac YMCA made a huge donation, ensuring that his legacy will live on. Dr. Don Lakin passed away a year ago. Lakin was heavily involved in the YMCA in Cadillac and was instrumental in getting the Dillon Community Center built. The executive director and...
Morning Sun
Shed catches fire at Riverwood
Mt. Pleasant Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire that broke out in a storage shed at Riverwood Resort on East Broomfield Road in Union Township Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the golf and bowling center shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday after fire broke out in a...
9&10 News
Acoustic Taproom says Goodbye to Traverse City After 8 Years
Acoustic Taproom has been in Traverse City for eight years, but they will say their goodbyes come August. Their lease is up soon and due to the expense, they will not be renewing it. They still have their old farmhouse location in Interlochen, and are also planning a new location...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
9&10 News
Dolly Parton Donates Shoes to East Jordan Shoe Club
The East Jordan Shoe Club got a special delivery from iconic American songwriter and county legend Dolly Parton. They received a pair of her shoes that she wore when she recorded her latest album, which is set to come out this year. The shoe club began in 2008 with a...
Heading to Northern Michigan this morning? Watch out for an ice accumulation overnight
A burst of freezing rain moved through the northern third of Lower Michigan overnight and part of the eastern U.P. The freezing rain fell at a moderate clip for an hour from Houghton Lake northward through the entire area surrounding Gaylord and then north to Mackinaw City. The National Weather...
traverseticker.com
Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops
Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
oceanacountypress.com
Driver in deadly US 10-31 crash criminally charged; victim was from Shelby
LUDINGTON — The driver involved in a deadly crash on US 10-31 in Amber Township last October — Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington — has been arraigned in Mason County’s 79th District Court on a 10-year felony of reckless driving causing death, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
