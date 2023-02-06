ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Artisan in Traverse City

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long with Artisan in Traverse City. February 10th through 16th, they’re serving up a mouth-watering three-course meal for you and your special someone. No matter what time of year you’re stopping by, corporate chef and partner Chris Rutkowski says he’s after...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond

Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan

Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan

So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant

A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Area YMCA Receives $738,000 Donation

A founding board member of the Cadillac YMCA made a huge donation, ensuring that his legacy will live on. Dr. Don Lakin passed away a year ago. Lakin was heavily involved in the YMCA in Cadillac and was instrumental in getting the Dillon Community Center built. The executive director and...
CADILLAC, MI
Morning Sun

Shed catches fire at Riverwood

Mt. Pleasant Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire that broke out in a storage shed at Riverwood Resort on East Broomfield Road in Union Township Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the golf and bowling center shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday after fire broke out in a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Acoustic Taproom says Goodbye to Traverse City After 8 Years

Acoustic Taproom has been in Traverse City for eight years, but they will say their goodbyes come August. Their lease is up soon and due to the expense, they will not be renewing it. They still have their old farmhouse location in Interlochen, and are also planning a new location...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Dolly Parton Donates Shoes to East Jordan Shoe Club

The East Jordan Shoe Club got a special delivery from iconic American songwriter and county legend Dolly Parton. They received a pair of her shoes that she wore when she recorded her latest album, which is set to come out this year. The shoe club began in 2008 with a...
EAST JORDAN, MI
traverseticker.com

Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops

Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI

