9&10 News
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
9&10 News
MMIP Initiative Could Be Expiring this Spring, Tribal Communities Hoping for Solutions
A federal program to support tribal communities, and investigations into missing or murdered indigenous persons, is coming to a close. The MMIP Initiative was launched in 2019, and allowed for coordinators in 11 states to work on those investigations, as leaders and tribal agencies are hoping for an alternative. The...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive
In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
9&10 News
‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
9&10 News
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area. A new survey looked at the condition of roads across Northwest Michigan, and it could help bad roads get some attention. Networks Northwest’s annual Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating looked at the condition of all federal-aid...
9&10 News
Consumers Energy: A Force for You - How to Get Help with Your Electric Bills
Consumer’s Energy is making a $25 million contribution to help Michigan homes and businesses with those electric bills. Josh Paciorek form Consumer’s Energy breaks it all down for us right here on ‘the four.’
9&10 News
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new state budget proposal on Wednesday, and once again there are plans to make big investments in education. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says some of the proposed investments could help them...
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
wisr680.com
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
9&10 News
Fentanyl Use On The Rise In Northern Michigan
Fentanyl use is on the rise in Northern Michigan, and law enforcement is looking for ways to reverse the trend. Sheriff Kim Cole just got back from Washington D.C. He flew in as Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest at The State of the Union Address on Tuesday. While in DC, he met with local lawmakers about the fentanyl problem.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
9&10 News
153-Year-Old Shipwreck Found at the Bottom of Lake Superior
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has found the wreck of a lost ship in Lake Superior. The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water about 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point. The Nucleus sank on Sept. 14, 1869 while carrying a load of iron ore. The...
9&10 News
Michele’s Dog Training & Classic K9 Show Is Furry Fun
Michele Henderson is no stranger to the world of performing and when she was offered the opportunity to take over for her mentor as the head of the Classic K9 Show, she leapt at the chance. Now with a full team of talented canine performers Michele travels the country showing the skills that Michigan has to offer.
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
9&10 News
Frederic Woman Arrested for Stealing Money from Family Member, Sending it to Online ‘Boyfriend’
Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a 67-year-old Frederic woman was arrested for stealing money from a vulnerable family member. Houghton Lake Post troopers said they were contacted in October by Adult Protective Services to investigate Elaine Frances Baldwin for embezzling money from a relative. They charge that Baldwin used...
9&10 News
Sault Ste. Marie Holds Off Gaylord in Boys Hoops
SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie held off Gaylord for a 68-64 victory on Tuesday night. With the win, Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-5 on the season. The Blue Devils play at Cheboygan on Friday at 7 p.m. Gaylord falls to 8-8 this season with the loss and...
