Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
Inside The Kitchen at Artisan in Traverse City
You can celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long with Artisan in Traverse City. Feb. 10 through 16, they’re serving up a mouth-watering three-course meal for you and your special someone. No matter what time of year you’re stopping by, corporate chef and partner Chris Rutkowski says he’s after...
Wheels On Rails In Traverse City Is Helping You Tour the Area
We have a very special guest, a young entrepreneur starting a brand new rail-biking business in Traverse City. It’s called Wheels On Rails, and here to explain what makes this business so fun for the local community is Macie Hefron!
Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area. A new survey looked at the condition of roads across Northwest Michigan, and it could help bad roads get some attention. Networks Northwest’s annual Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating looked at the condition of all federal-aid...
Village of Kingsley Becomes a Hot Spot for Growing Businesses
A few years ago Erik Burke “just wanted to take a chance” on the Village of Kingsley when he decided to start his own business, Stag Dental. He says he started with zero patients, just family and friends, and now after four years he serves 1,800 patients. And more businesses are hoping to do the same.
Volunteers Help Get Everything Ready for VASA Race in Traverse City
VASA is gearing up to host their annual race this weekend in Traverse City. This will be their 47th North American VASA. Volunteers and the race director spent their Friday getting the track ready for the next day. This race is usually a full weekend event but due to weather, it will only be a one day event, taking place on Saturday. There will be three races along with fat tire bikes races.
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Leelanau Nonprofit Benefits from Cash In on Kindness
Another Northern Michigan nonprofit is benefitting from the generosity of visitors to two local casinos. Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek Casinos launched the “Cash In on Kindness” program two and a half years ago, when the nation was facing a coin shortage. The idea was for players to donate their spare change to a local nonprofit, instead of ‘cashing out’ an uneven dollar amount.
Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan
Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
Wellness Week Comes to a Traverse City Elementary School
It’s not always about reading, writing, and arithmetic. Some kids are getting a bonus lesson in overall wellness. Kids at Central Grade School in Traverse City are heading into the weekend a little healthier than before, following a week’s worth of wellness events and activities. During “Wellness Week,” each day focuses on something different.
Benzie County Officials Are Looking for This Missing Man
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the Thompsonville area. Deputies say there were no reports of any problems, and no one has been...
Northwestern Michigan College to Offer Fast-Track Bachelor’s in Nursing
Michigan’s colleges and universities are working to address the state’s shortage of nurses, and now a new partnership in Northern Michigan will work to fast-track the process. Students interested in careers in nursing now have a newer, faster, and less expensive way to get their bachelor’s degree. Northwestern...
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
Dolly Parton Donates Shoes to East Jordan Shoe Club
The East Jordan Shoe Club got a special delivery from iconic American songwriter and county legend Dolly Parton. They received a pair of her shoes that she wore when she recorded her latest album, which is set to come out this year. The shoe club began in 2008 with a...
Tree Removal To Start In Slabtown Ahead Of Madison/Jefferson Reconstruction
Crews from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc. will begin a tree removal project next week in Slabtown Neighborhood in preparation for a city project this spring to reconstruct Madison Street and Jefferson Avenue. Tree removal will start Tuesday along Madison and Jefferson, with work expected to be completed by...
