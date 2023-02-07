Read full article on original website
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Spring training is right around the corner but that may not mean the Boston Red Sox are done making moves. Boston has made a plethora of additions this offseason and has been connected to even more players it wasn't able to sign. At this point in the offseason things have started to slow down on the rumor front for many teams, but the Red Sox still sound pretty active.
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB insider has 'monster' prediction for Manny Machado, Padres
The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300...
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
3 reasons Yankees should start Anthony Volpe right away
The odds are stacked against Anthony Volpe starting the season in the Bronx, but here are three reasons why the Yankees should rethink their plan. The battle for the starting shortstop position figures to be one of the most intriguing storylines of Spring Training for the Yankees. Youngster Oswald Peraza is the odds-on favorite to be the Opening Day starter, but Brian Cashman and his front office should strongly consider giving the nod to top prospect Anthony Volpe.
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
Red Sox projected for last in AL East, according to ZiPS Projected Standings
Fangraphs’ released its ZiPS Projected Standings and it has the Red Sox finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage). Fangraphs wrote, “The Red Sox haven’t been silent this winter. I think Masataka Yoshida will end up being one of the better free agent signings of the offseason, and it was nice to see the Sox reverse a disappointing trend and lock up Rafael Devers to a massive extension. Still, those moves don’t make up for the losses the Red Sox have eaten this offseason.”
Cardinals: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win 2023 World Series
With their primary goal for the offseason taken care of, the Cardinals looked to solidify their 2023 roster as they head to Spring Training. The Cardinals went into this offseason intending to get the best available catcher to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. The team did that when they signed...
Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster
Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
Ex-Red Sox players: These 32 from 2022 roster have new teams or remain free agents
Thirty-two players who appeared in games for the 2022 Red Sox are no longer with the team. Here’s where you’ll them around the league in 2023:. Christian Vázquez, Twins: Boston traded the catcher to the Astros on Aug. 1. He became a free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $30-million contract with Minnesota on Dec. 16.
NESN Announces 2023 Red Sox Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
NESN today announced the broadcast schedule for 2023 Red Sox spring training, which will include 27 Red Sox Spring Training games leading into the 2023 season. The first major league televised matchup will be against the Atlanta Braves at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.
How Red Sox stack up in FanGraph's MLB power rankings
The new-look Boston Red Sox enter the 2023 MLB season with low expectations. After a last-place American League East finish and an offseason headlined by Xander Bogaerts' departure, they have plenty to prove to the critics who have already written them off. We'll see plenty of MLB power rankings released...
