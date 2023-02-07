Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
pasconewsonline.com
37-year-old man arrested for Land O Lakes shootout that injured two adults
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- Pasco County detectives arrested a 37-year-old man for a shootout that happened in a busy Land O Lakes Parking lot Monday afternoon. According to detectives, two adults were shot in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
13-Year-Old Accused in Threats Against Pasco Schools
Two schools put on restricted access Tuesday
pasconewsonline.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two people shot in Pasco County shopping center parking lot
LAND O LAKES, FLa- Two people were shot in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Sheriff detectives, the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old from Crystal River
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Crystal River. Authorities say Elias Brucker was last seen near North Sunshine Path and Gulf to Lake Highway. He was last wearing a diaper and green and beige velcro sandals. Elias is...
Pasco student arrested, charged after posting threats against middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 13-year-old Charles R. Rushe Middle School student was arrested after posting anonymous threats on social media that resulted in hours-long disruptions at several nearby schools, according to a news release. School authorities said the student admitted to sending the threats after they were...
cw34.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
As complaints pile up, Florida attorney general sues 2 Clearwater hot tub businesses
Linda Box says say paid in full for a cover for her hot tub last May. She says she only got excuses, then the company stopped answering the phone. Now, their website is down.
Wimauma man claims $1M prize playing scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man's day got a whole lot better after he claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Roman Rodriguez of Wimauma traveled to the Lottery's Tampa District Office for his winnings from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game.
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
Everything you need to know for the Florida State Fair 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Ferris wheel is up, the concert stage is set and the deep fryers are hot, which can only mean one thing: The 2023 Florida State Fair is officially here. You can bring the family out to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 9-20 to enjoy rides, funky food combinations, animal shows and endless live entertainment.
10NEWS
Tampa Bay severe weather threat: Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a week filled with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, a developing storm system will bring the threat of severe weather Saturday to portions of Tampa Bay. Warm and humid conditions ahead of the developing system will be in place Friday afternoon when temperatures will...
Zephyrhills woman claims $2M Powerball prize
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman from Zephyrhills just earned a whole lot of cash!. Simone Capers claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held back on Oct. 29, 2022, the Florida Lottery said in a news release Tuesday. Capers' winning ticket matched all five of the...
Puppy love: Hillsborough veterans get Valentine's visit from service dogs in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay area veterans got a special dose of puppy love ahead of Valentine's Day. On Friday morning, a team of instructors from Southeastern Guide Dogs brought a group of service dogs in training to visit the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. The pups...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Tampa tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for filing 1,000+ fake tax returns
SEFFNER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man has been sentenced to federal prison after receiving more than $1 million in tax refunds on behalf of his clients over the last few years. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung sentenced Thomas Johnson for his role in the preparation of...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0