WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
CBS Miami

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times

ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
10 Tampa Bay

Wimauma man claims $1M prize playing scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man's day got a whole lot better after he claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Roman Rodriguez of Wimauma traveled to the Lottery's Tampa District Office for his winnings from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game.
10 Tampa Bay

Everything you need to know for the Florida State Fair 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — The Ferris wheel is up, the concert stage is set and the deep fryers are hot, which can only mean one thing: The 2023 Florida State Fair is officially here. You can bring the family out to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 9-20 to enjoy rides, funky food combinations, animal shows and endless live entertainment.
10 Tampa Bay

Zephyrhills woman claims $2M Powerball prize

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman from Zephyrhills just earned a whole lot of cash!. Simone Capers claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held back on Oct. 29, 2022, the Florida Lottery said in a news release Tuesday. Capers' winning ticket matched all five of the...
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

