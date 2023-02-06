New Details on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are retooling around Kevin Durant

After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets are widely expected to retool around Kevin Durant in an attempt to pursue a championship this season. While some speculated that Durant could also be on the move ahead of this Thursday's trade deadline, a report indicated that Durant's trade value will be much higher this offseason than it will be at this year's deadline.

This makes sense, considering there is such little time for the Nets to truly gather the best possible return for Durant. Should they instead look to move him in the offseason, Brooklyn would have the opportunity to hear offers from nearly every team around the league. At this point in the season, there is just not the same opportunity to do that.

In addition to time limitations with the deadline being so near, there are also a lot of teams who are uncertain about which direction their organization is heading in. After the season concludes, teams will likely have a better idea on how they plan to approach the future, which could also impact the Durant market.

For now, it seems very clear that Brooklyn is going to at least give one last push with Durant at the core of their team. Bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith is seemingly just the start, as the Nets looks to bolster their roster between now and Thursday.

