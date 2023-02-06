ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New Details on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Revealed

By Joey Linn
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCUWF_0keYhguk00

The Brooklyn Nets are retooling around Kevin Durant

View the original article to see embedded media.

After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets are widely expected to retool around Kevin Durant in an attempt to pursue a championship this season. While some speculated that Durant could also be on the move ahead of this Thursday's trade deadline, a report indicated that Durant's trade value will be much higher this offseason than it will be at this year's deadline.

This makes sense, considering there is such little time for the Nets to truly gather the best possible return for Durant. Should they instead look to move him in the offseason, Brooklyn would have the opportunity to hear offers from nearly every team around the league. At this point in the season, there is just not the same opportunity to do that.

In addition to time limitations with the deadline being so near, there are also a lot of teams who are uncertain about which direction their organization is heading in. After the season concludes, teams will likely have a better idea on how they plan to approach the future, which could also impact the Durant market.

For now, it seems very clear that Brooklyn is going to at least give one last push with Durant at the core of their team. Bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith is seemingly just the start, as the Nets looks to bolster their roster between now and Thursday.

Related Articles

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant

Comments / 16

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
480
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy