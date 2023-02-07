ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com

Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Athlon Sports

Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars

Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday.  The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations."  According ...
Deseret News

Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in

When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
247Sports

Mike Locksley gives Nick Saban grief for steering Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma over Maryland: 'It pissed me off'

Just how close did Maryland head coach Mike Locksley come to beating out Oklahoma in the Jalen Hurts transfer sweepstakes back in 2019? Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently revealed that Hurts, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, preferred a transfer to Maryland or Miami upon deciding to leave the Crimson Tide before he ultimately advised Hurts to play for the Sooners. Oklahoma was then under Lincoln Riley.
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
AL.com

DeVonta Smith on Super Bowl LVII: ‘I’m built for games like this’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith understands the magnitude of Super Bowl LVII. But he’s not overwhelmed by it. “I been playing in games like this since little league, middle school, high school, college,” Smith said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, “so, yeah, I feel like I’m built for games like this. I’ve been playing in games like this all my life, so to me, really, it’s just another game because I’ve been doing this.”
