Two additional suspects arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Loveland man

LOVELAND, Colo. – Two additional juvenile suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Loveland, police said Monday.

That brings the number of suspects arrested in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nasier Graham to three.

“Loveland Police believe there is no longer a threat to the community based on details surrounding this incident,” Chief of Police Tim Doran said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The three teens arrested in this case were only identified as being 15 years of age. All are from Greeley, police said Monday.

The first suspect is facing 13 counts, the second is facing 15 counts, while the third was taken into custody on an arrest warrant with charges pending as determined by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

All are facing first-degree murder charges, Doran said.

The incident happened Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartment Homes near 2500 East 1st Street, where a 16-year-old was also injured, according to police.

Law enforcement said two young men got out of a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and shot into Graham's car, killing him. The two suspects then took off in the victim's car, following behind the truck.

While trying to get away in Graham's car, the suspects skidded on ice and crashed into another car on the opposite side of the complex. An altercation ensued and shots were fired, leaving the 16-year-old victim wounded. He survived and was able to run away and call 911.

No information as to how the third suspect was involved was released Monday.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check