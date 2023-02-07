ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Two additional suspects arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Loveland man

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxbEc_0keYhacO00

LOVELAND, Colo. – Two additional juvenile suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Loveland, police said Monday.

That brings the number of suspects arrested in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nasier Graham to three.

“Loveland Police believe there is no longer a threat to the community based on details surrounding this incident,” Chief of Police Tim Doran said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The three teens arrested in this case were only identified as being 15 years of age. All are from Greeley, police said Monday.

The first suspect is facing 13 counts, the second is facing 15 counts, while the third was taken into custody on an arrest warrant with charges pending as determined by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

All are facing first-degree murder charges, Doran said.

The incident happened Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartment Homes near 2500 East 1st Street, where a 16-year-old was also injured, according to police.

Law enforcement said two young men got out of a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and shot into Graham's car, killing him. The two suspects then took off in the victim's car, following behind the truck.

While trying to get away in Graham's car, the suspects skidded on ice and crashed into another car on the opposite side of the complex. An altercation ensued and shots were fired, leaving the 16-year-old victim wounded. He survived and was able to run away and call 911.

No information as to how the third suspect was involved was released Monday.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0keYhacO00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County

A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police investigating what led to man being shot in the leg Thursday

AURORA | Police worked to keep a man from bleeding after he was shot Thursday evening while in north Aurora. Dispatchers received the first call at 5:46 p.m. about a man having been shot in the leg while he was in the 100 block of Dayton Street. An officer “found...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Family members of shooting victim talk to media

DENVER — Family members of a man who was killed Wednesday near East 11th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard planned to talk to the media at 2 p.m. today. Robert Goad was driving in his pickup truck when he was shot and killed. Police have not released any suspect information in relation to this shooting.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle

LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Convicted cop who broke woman with dementia arm may get out of prison early

According to the family of Karen Garner, the Loveland woman who experienced a broken arm and other injuries during a 2020 arrest, former officer Austin Hopp could be released early from his five-year prison sentence. Hopp is scheduled to appear in a northern Colorado court next week to possibly be transitioned out of prison and into a halfway house program.Hopp is only nine months into his five-year sentence.Hopp was convicted in 2022 of breaking Garner's arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during a 2020 investigation. Garner, who lives with dementia, was not given medical attention for hours while...
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash

A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car

Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town. When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on...
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy