ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks miniature golf course replacement

By The miniature golf course at Four Oaks has been closed since 2020.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RblWz_0keYgxzk00

PITTSBURG, Ks - The miniature golf course at Four Oaks has been closed since 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights

Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today. Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child. The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness

So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
FORT BRAGG, NC
jocoreport.com

Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal

CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night

A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

KS Bank Announces New Member Of Board Of Directors

SMITHFIELD – Matthew T. Keen has been named a member of the Board of Directors for KS Bank, Inc. Mr. Keen is a graduate of Campbell University with a Bachelors in Business Administration in 2010 and a Masters in Trust and Wealth Management in 2011. Keen has been in the finance industry since 2010, when he began work as an intern at Capital Investment Companies in Raleigh. From there he has been successful in roles as a financial and private advisor, including with KS Bank between 2015 and 2016. During that time he assisted with the creation and implementation of the KS Trust Wealth and Investment department. Currently he works as a compliance officer and insurance principal at Capital Investment Companies in Raleigh.
SMITHFIELD, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy