ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Mild, springlike weather this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Lift Orlando cuts ribbon on Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lift Orlando has finally cut the ribbon on its new "Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center." The center, founded by Lift Orlando, focuses on serving the West Lakes communities in Orlando's 32805 zip code and aims to provide a variety of services aimed at building strong communities.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
COCOA, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard Zoo's beloved Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo announced that one of its residents – Sammy the camel – passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning. "Sammy seemed normal at first that morning, but he suddenly became unresponsive," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. "There were no signs of any issues with Sammy beforehand or any physical abnormalities to suggest what happened."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy