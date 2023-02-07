Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storms bringing thunder, lightning to Central Florida
After a warm day in Central Florida with temperatures in the 80s, storms are rolling through the area.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
WESH
Mild, springlike weather this Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
WESH
First Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing itself for potentially severe weather that is expected to hit the region on Saturday. WESH 2 First Warning Weather meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Warning Weather Day. Residents should be prepared for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
WESH
USDA inspects Central Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — State and federal governments conducted inspections at an animal park in Osceola County wherea white rhino was shot and killed when it tried to escape. The rhinoceros is one of the largest mammals on earth, and last year, Wild Florida added one to its collection. But...
click orlando
Missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
WESH
Lift Orlando cuts ribbon on Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lift Orlando has finally cut the ribbon on its new "Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center." The center, founded by Lift Orlando, focuses on serving the West Lakes communities in Orlando's 32805 zip code and aims to provide a variety of services aimed at building strong communities.
WESH
The Wheel at ICON Park reopens following inspection after New Year's Eve power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above: A look at today's top headlines. The Wheel at ICON Park has officially reopened to the public following necessary repairs and upgrades, according to a spokesperson, after a power failure on New Year's Eve. The ICON Park ride had to be inspected after...
Winter Garden to buy Colonial Drive property for bus lot, propses land swap
A Winter Garden community could claim a victory tonight after fighting to keep Orange County Public Schools from building a school bus lot next to their homes.
WESH
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
WESH
Central Florida couple says they paid thousands to rent home from person who didn't actually own it
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple in Sanford says they were scammed out of a home. They spent thousands on down payment and rent – but say the person who rented the place to them didn't actually own it. "Now I have to worry about, am I going...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
WESH
Crews work to contain wildfire in Volusia County, officials say
Crews worked to contain a wildfire in Ormond Beach Thursday. The fire, which is being called the Daytona Pines Fire, started around 3 p.m., according to Julie Allen with the Florida Forest Service. Flames could be seen from a neighborhood on Birch Tree Place, but Allen said no homes were...
WESH
Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Zoo's beloved Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo announced that one of its residents – Sammy the camel – passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning. "Sammy seemed normal at first that morning, but he suddenly became unresponsive," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. "There were no signs of any issues with Sammy beforehand or any physical abnormalities to suggest what happened."
Lansing Daily
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two
