Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
The Hill

Chances of coal being phased out? Just 1 in 20 by 2050

Coal power plants are a major contributor to climate disruption — but current policies give just a 1 in 20 chance of phasing them out by 2050. According to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, growing calls for an end to the use of coal — and even widespread global agreements to stop…
Mother Jones

The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
Washington Examiner

Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health

Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
KIDO Talk Radio

Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California

Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
straightarrownews.com

Solar panels may not actually reduce our carbon footprint

Solar energy use in the United States is expected to soar over the next decade. Solar could make up 40% of America’s electricity by 2035, according to the Department of Energy. Clean energy initiatives are a key aspect of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with billions of dollars in the bill dedicated to alternative energy.
cnylatinonewspaper.com

The Electrical Grid and You

You probably know that when you turn on a light in your home or office the electricity to energize the light travels from industrial power plants to your room via “the grid,” a vast network of many power plants interconnected to each other and to you via electrical cables and wires that touch on large and small transformers and other sophisticated devices and monitoring instruments that work harmoniously together make your space light up when you flip the switch. Because of the grid your refrigerator can refrigerate, your cell phone charger can charge your cell phone, the grocery store and hospital can exist, and so on; the list is long.
Reuters

Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
techxplore.com

Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition

Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Diesel Technology Forum: New Analysis Shows Bright Outlook for Renewable Diesel Fuel Capacity in the United States

Using renewable fuels in existing internal combustion engines is an important option for decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, including transportation. These fuels are proven. They’re generally more available and affordable than other decarbonization strategies such as zero emissions/electrification approaches which require new vehicles and infrastructure to realize benefits. The interest and demand for renewable diesel fuel has grown exponentially thanks to federal and state government low carbon fuel policies, the biomass-based diesel tax credit, and a growing preference by fleet users as a decarbonization strategy. To meet this growing demand, new investments in refining capacity and feedstock production, as well as their impact on future supplies of renewable diesel, are becoming clearer.
