Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Chances of coal being phased out? Just 1 in 20 by 2050
Coal power plants are a major contributor to climate disruption — but current policies give just a 1 in 20 chance of phasing them out by 2050. According to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, growing calls for an end to the use of coal — and even widespread global agreements to stop…
The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
Washington Examiner
Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health
Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
These homes replaced their gas stoves – and saw a huge drop in indoor pollution
Pilot program in the Bronx, New York, found striking differences in the levels of harmful indoor chemicals after the switch
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
straightarrownews.com
Solar panels may not actually reduce our carbon footprint
Solar energy use in the United States is expected to soar over the next decade. Solar could make up 40% of America’s electricity by 2035, according to the Department of Energy. Clean energy initiatives are a key aspect of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with billions of dollars in the bill dedicated to alternative energy.
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
electrek.co
US solar and wind expected to reduce coal and natural gas generation to 2025
Increased US power generation from mostly wind and solar will reduce generation from both coal and natural gas power plants in 2023 and 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA’s) “Short-Term Energy Outlook.”. The EIA forecasts that solar and wind, including new projects coming online...
cnylatinonewspaper.com
The Electrical Grid and You
You probably know that when you turn on a light in your home or office the electricity to energize the light travels from industrial power plants to your room via “the grid,” a vast network of many power plants interconnected to each other and to you via electrical cables and wires that touch on large and small transformers and other sophisticated devices and monitoring instruments that work harmoniously together make your space light up when you flip the switch. Because of the grid your refrigerator can refrigerate, your cell phone charger can charge your cell phone, the grocery store and hospital can exist, and so on; the list is long.
Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
In drought-stricken states, fossil fuel production jeopardizes limited water supplies
Story at a glance Fossil fuels are primarily notorious for the carbon emissions and air pollution they release when burned. But production of oil and gas in the United States can also take a toll on the nation’s water resources, posing risks to dwindling supplies in drought-stricken states. This is thanks to the large quantities…
wasteadvantagemag.com
Diesel Technology Forum: New Analysis Shows Bright Outlook for Renewable Diesel Fuel Capacity in the United States
Using renewable fuels in existing internal combustion engines is an important option for decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, including transportation. These fuels are proven. They’re generally more available and affordable than other decarbonization strategies such as zero emissions/electrification approaches which require new vehicles and infrastructure to realize benefits. The interest and demand for renewable diesel fuel has grown exponentially thanks to federal and state government low carbon fuel policies, the biomass-based diesel tax credit, and a growing preference by fleet users as a decarbonization strategy. To meet this growing demand, new investments in refining capacity and feedstock production, as well as their impact on future supplies of renewable diesel, are becoming clearer.
Gas giant Linde to invest $7-$9 billion over 2-3 years in clean energy
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Linde (LIN.N), on Tuesday forecast higher earnings for 2023 and said it plans to invest $7-$9 billion over the next two-to-three years in clean energy projects to benefit from demand from companies seeking to cut emissions.
American drivers are guzzling less gas as they work from home, in a potential shift for global oil: 'The heyday of gasoline is over'
American drivers are burning less gas than before the pandemic, signaling a potential shift for the oil market. The EIA said Tuesday it expects US gas consumption to continue to drop this year and next. More efficient cars, sales of electric vehicles, and work-from-home are the key factors. American drivers...
Driving energy independence with clean transportation fuels
A federal clean fuel standard could further build on top of state efforts to usher in a new era of clean, affordable mobility options.
