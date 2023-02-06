ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Lane Arts Council in-school Artist Residencies reignite creativity in 4J schools

EUGENE, Ore. — According to a press release, the 2022-23 school year has seen a resurgence of the arts in elementary classrooms across Eugene School District 4J. Supported by the district and funding raised through ArtSpark, Lane Arts Council has scheduled 23 Artist Residencies in 12 Eugene 4J elementary schools so far this year.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters

For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County holds open house for Justice System Improvement Program

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County hosted a Justice System Improvement Program open house Wednesday at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share the County's vision to balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety, and strengthen the community, the County said in a press release. More than 200...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Albany Fire Department provides hands-on CPR training for 8th graders

ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Tips on Winco, Hippie Museum restroom-filming suspect sought

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone who used the women's restroom at two local businesses recently to come forward with information on a man arrested for secretly recording a woman in the restroom stall. 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran of Eugene was arrested on Tuesday, February 7...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Shots fired in Springfield in dispute over stolen cat

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a Eugene man involved in a shooting incident that began when he and three females went to a Springfield residence about a stolen cat. Just after 11:00 p.m. on February 7th, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Smoke shop owner reacts to House Bill 3090, would ban sale of flavored tobacco products

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
EUGENE, OR

