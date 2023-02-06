Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Eugene, Springfield & Bethel School District Superintendents discuss COVID challenges
Superintendents from the Eugene 4J, Springfield, and Bethel school districts spoke at the City Club of Eugene Friday, saying the pandemic helped them find solutions to make schools even better. They say the disruption of the traditional education process forced educators to think outside the box and create new strategies...
nbc16.com
Lane Arts Council in-school Artist Residencies reignite creativity in 4J schools
EUGENE, Ore. — According to a press release, the 2022-23 school year has seen a resurgence of the arts in elementary classrooms across Eugene School District 4J. Supported by the district and funding raised through ArtSpark, Lane Arts Council has scheduled 23 Artist Residencies in 12 Eugene 4J elementary schools so far this year.
nbc16.com
Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters
For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
nbc16.com
Benton County holds open house for Justice System Improvement Program
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County hosted a Justice System Improvement Program open house Wednesday at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share the County's vision to balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety, and strengthen the community, the County said in a press release. More than 200...
nbc16.com
Linn-Benton Community College to host an Agricultural Center community open house
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn-Benton Community College is hosting a community open house to discuss the building of its new Agricultural Center on Wednesday, February 15th from 3:00 - 4:30 PM in the Fireside Room (Calapooia Center) on the Albany Campus. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share...
nbc16.com
New treatment plant to be installed at Mapleton Water District, board seeking volunteers
MAPLETON, Ore. — Vanessa West is a real estate agent and owner of the coffee shop Mapleton Caffeination station. Aside from selling homes and coffee, she works to make sure her community has access to clean water. "I felt the need when when we, two and a half years...
nbc16.com
Instructors at the University of Oregon share personal accounts of earthquake
EUGENE, Ore. — As rescuers continue to search the rubble of destruction following Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a pair of Turkish-language teachers at the University of Oregon are doing their part to raise awareness for their home country. "For now I think the biggest goal of...
nbc16.com
Albany Fire Department provides hands-on CPR training for 8th graders
ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
nbc16.com
Roseburg milk drop site helps premature babies throughout the northwest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
nbc16.com
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office seeks Search & Rescue applicants
ALBANY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff Sheriff’s Office is recruiting young men and women — ages 14 to 18 — to join the its Search and Rescue Team and participate in a 10-day summer training program. This will be the 29th Search and Rescue Training...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Tips on Winco, Hippie Museum restroom-filming suspect sought
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone who used the women's restroom at two local businesses recently to come forward with information on a man arrested for secretly recording a woman in the restroom stall. 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran of Eugene was arrested on Tuesday, February 7...
nbc16.com
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
nbc16.com
Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
nbc16.com
Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
nbc16.com
Springfield street repairs completed 3 years ahead of schedule, city says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield’s street repair efforts funded by general obligation (GO) Bond Measure 20-296 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, the City said in a news release Wednesday. The final project was completed this past summer. A section of Centennial Boulevard, from Aspen Street to...
nbc16.com
Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
nbc16.com
Shots fired in Springfield in dispute over stolen cat
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a Eugene man involved in a shooting incident that began when he and three females went to a Springfield residence about a stolen cat. Just after 11:00 p.m. on February 7th, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident...
nbc16.com
Smoke shop owner reacts to House Bill 3090, would ban sale of flavored tobacco products
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
nbc16.com
Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
Comments / 0