ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police involved in standoff with shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said they are still working to get one man out of the house. They said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation led to two men pulling out firearms and the girlfriend of one of the men was hit. TPD said the man...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Man arrested after police find multiple types of drugs in his car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed a man was caught with multiple types of drugs and open alcohol containers on Sunday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., patrolling officers noticed a car near 18th and South Sheridan driving only 5 mph without hazards on. Police said the vehicle was smoking...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Guilty verdict returned for man connected to brutal assault in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury has found Elga Harper guilty. Harper faced four charges in connection to the physical and sexual assault of a 72-year-old Tulsa woman in 2022. Those charges included kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department recognizes officer for efforts during 911 call

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recognized a Tulsa police officer yesterday for his efforts during a 911 call. Station 28 honored Officer Cody Riley, who was one of the first on the scene for an overdose and performed CPR until fire crews could take over. "When...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality

Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County DA's office offers election workers deferred adjudication

TULSA, Okla. — Two poll workers involved in the controversy over a once contested Tulsa city council race will not face charges, according to the district attorney's office. Back in November, the Tulsa County Sheriff's office investigated possible irregularities at a polling sit in east Tulsa. Then-candidate Grant Miler...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy