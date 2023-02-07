Read full article on original website
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Fresh Look Goes ViralSara IrshadAustin, TX
Dirty ThirtySarah RoseAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Lady Raiders fall to No. 20 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points, Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 20 Texas defeated Texas Tech 80-71 on Wednesday night. The Longhorns (19-6, 10-2 Big 12 Conference) held the Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-7) to 39 points through three quarters. In winning their sixth straight they also added one quarter to […]
College Football World Reacts To SEC's Texas, Oklahoma Announcement
Texas and Oklahoma are officially off to the SEC in 2024. The conference confirmed on Thursday that the two high-profile universities will enter their new league one year earlier than expected. This decision comes after the Big 12 and its television partners reportedly reached an early exit ...
Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Receives Big-Time Raise
Texas Longhorns men's basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry has received a much-deserved raise amid an unprecedented season for the program.
Big 12 agrees to let Texas and Oklahoma leave conference a year earlier than planned
So much for two years of UT vs. UH. The two SEC-bound schools will still have to approve their earlier departures, but they're poised to leave earlier than the previously planned June 2025.
LOOK: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Signature Mullet
The Longhorns starting quarterback once had arguably the most unique look in college football. Now, he has made a drastic change.
Samson and Arch Manning: Quinn Ewers has lost his mullet (and maybe his powers)
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has ditched his trademark mullet right as Arch Manning arrived in Austin. Is this a Samson and ‘Delilah’ situation?. The Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah boils down to the former having superhuman strength only as long as he never cut his hair, which the latter eventually cut off to weaken him. Now you have to wonder if Arch Manning is trying to pull the same thing with the Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers.
KU football transfers receive individual grades from 247Sports
The Kansas football program continues to recruit the transfer portal well under Lance Leipold. For the third-consecutive offseason KU has added double-digit transfers. Just like last year, KU used the mid-year transfer market to add players who will be on campus for spring practice, which is set to begin on February 28. KU added 10 mid-year transfers who will arrive on scholarship and all of them are on campus and in classes, including six players on defense, three players on offense and one specialist.
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Renowned Central Texas barbecue pitmaster Tom Spaulding has died
A memorial is being held this Saturday.
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin
Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
