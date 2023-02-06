Read full article on original website
WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in-person to collect.
Wichita officers who sent racist, photoshopped image of George Floyd resign
One of them had their last day on Thursday.
Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash
A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
Wichita dad guilty in toddler’s 2020 drowning death in fenced, locked swimming pool
Wichita police have said William Kabutu was intoxicated when he let his sons, 2 and 4, squeeze through the fence of a locked swimming pool at a south Wichita mobile home park on July 7, 2020.
Sedgwick County Department of Corrections asking for help in finding escaped juvenile
The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped juvenile.
Derby man sentenced in 2021 stabbing death of uncle after argument in driveway
Family and friends told Douglass McGathy in court they didn’t understand why he murdered Kelly Ralph, a “good guy” who didn’t deserve to be killed by anyone, let alone by a nephew he had “always stuck up for.”
MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson
Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
Grandparents scam reported in Wichita area
The Consumer Protection Division is warning Sedgwick County residents to be on the lookout for the “Grandparent Scam.”
Wichita police cracking down on drivers on east Kellogg
Drivers in Wichita on Thursday might want to be extra cautious driving on Kellogg on Thursday.
Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention
A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
Convicted domestic abuser gets probation for violating protection order
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man who cut his own throat after being shot by an Augusta police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to a year on probation for violating a protection from abuse order. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 51-year-old Barrye Lightner Jr. pleaded guilty to...
🎥McPherson County Sheriff, deputy add 'dance squad' to resumes
MCPHERSON - McPherson County Sheriff's Office personnel show they have some moves! From the McPherson County KS Sheriff's Office Facebook page:
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Shooting range continuing forward, county to seek federal funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At a study session on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners agreed to let the budgeting process continue for the shooting range that is to be built by the Reno County Sheriff's Office near the county landfill. "Hutton Construction is on hold right now," Partington said....
Witness in Wichita death penalty hearing says death sentences are random
A law professor told a Wichita judge that the way juries are chosen in death penalty cases and then reach the verdict is unreliable.
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Wichita awards first water rebates of the year
The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
