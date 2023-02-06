ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Related
kfdi.com

Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash

A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson

Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention

A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
WICHITA, KS

