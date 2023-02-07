ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Milwaukie Celebrate Love Valentine’s Market offers flowers, wine, tarot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Valentine’s Day fast-approaching, Everyday Northwest sponsors at Milwaukie Floral & Garden are sharing their top picks for the perfect bouquet to celebrate. The shop is also holding a Celebrate Love Valentine’s Market on Saturday, Feb. 11 — featuring wine, tarot card readings and...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Channel 6000

Portland Pride festival, parade moves to July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors at Pride NW are pushing back the date for the 2023 Pride Parade and festival. Pride NW Executive Director, Debra Porta, joined Everyday Northwest to talk about the festivities. Watch the video above to learn more.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland metro grocery stores hold food drive for local non-profit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland metro area Safeway and Albertson’s locations are holding the Show Your Love food drive to help the Sunshine Division’s efforts of feeding those in need in the community. Portlanders can donate non-perishable food or money at any of the Portland-area locations. Watch...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Kitchen and Bath Industry Show debuts latest designs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show has wrapped up, Everyday Northwest sponsors at LG and Signature Kitchen Suite are sharing some of the latest technologies and design solutions. Watch the video above to learn more.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Friday starts with rain but ends with sunshine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain is here!. There will be occasional rain showers during the morning commute on Friday. Morning temperatures will range from the low- to mid-40s. We can expect some dry time in the afternoon when skies turn partly cloudy and we warm up to the low 50s.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland’s Rose Quarter launches EV charging stations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Pacific Office Automation and the Portland Trail Blazers made their newest partnership official with a ceremony to present their EV charging stations at the Rose Quarter campus. Scott Brenton, the director of EV charging stations from Pacific Office Automation, joined Everyday Northwest to talk about...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Warmest temperatures since November expected in Portland Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early onset of spring will take hold of Portland Thursday afternoon!. Sunny and dry skies return as afternoon temperatures climb well into the mid-50s. Portland hasn’t seen an afternoon temperature of 56 degrees since Nov. 14, 2022. On average, Feb. 9 typically sees...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Boring Wednesday weather as skies begin to clear, warm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skies are once again starting to clear across the Portland metro area Wednesday. The teeter-totter effect of wet, then dry days continues for the Pacific Northwest as spring-like temperatures ramp up Thursday. A stray sprinkle or two is possible for parts of the metro area...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy