San Diegans desperate to learn fate of loved ones after Turkey, Syria earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - While a survivor with ties to San Diego recounted the devastating earthquake in Syria, some San Diegans are desperately trying to find out the fate of loved ones in Turkey and Syria.

“There were some glasses in the kitchen broken. Also, the TV came down,” said George Arslan.

Arslan was sleeping in his 4th-floor apartment in central Aleppo in northern Syria, when the quake struck, shaking his bed for some four minutes.

“Covered myself with blanket, and I prayed to God, and I said, ‘What else can I do?’” said Arslan.

Arslan, the father-in-law of an ABC 10News producer, made it out safely.

“I say, ‘Thanks God, you help me,’” said Arslan.

Arslan is now seeking shelter at a nearby church.

All around him, there is damage and reports of deaths. A few blocks away, he saw the heap of rubble.

"Big building coming down, six floors. I saw it,” said Arslan.

“Right away, you check on your family. You call your friends and anyone you know in the area,” said Nil Nolan.

Noyan, acting president of the San Diego Chapter of the Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California, hasn't gotten much sleep since the first reports of the quake.

“I am feeing emotions. It’s my country. Needs help,” said Noyan, choking back tears.

Noyan says she knows of one friend in San Diego who learned the building her parents and sister lived in, in the middle of the impact zone, had collapsed.

“Last I heard, they are under the rubble, so they are trying to get to them,” said Noyan.

The woman is now trying to catch flights to Turkey.

“They haven't heard if they're okay or not. We’re just praying. Being far away makes you feel helpless.” said Noyan.

So Noyan and others in her group quickly got to work, becoming one of the first in the state to set up a fundraiser.

Noyan says the fundraiser will benefit several relief groups, including a search and rescue group in Turkey.

“So much suffering. They really need our help,” said Noyan.