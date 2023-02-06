Read full article on original website
Applicants for Pawnee Mental Health sought by Geary County
The Geary County Commission is looking for applicants to fill two seats on the Pawnee Mental Health Services board, Commissioner Trish Giordano said in a social media post Thursday.
Maynard named executive director of Rock Springs Ranch
MANHATTAN — There was a time, Steve Maynard admits, when he was a shy, introverted kid. Then came summer camp. “By highlighting my talents and knowledge, the (camp) staff brought me out of my shell and built up my confidence and self-esteem,” said Maynard, who in January was named executive director of Rock Springs Ranch south of Junction City.
Specialist examines effect of deployment, trauma on couples
MANHATTAN — A new book from a Kansas State University trauma specialist explores the effects deployment and trauma can have on soldiers' relationships with partners and families using research from a long-term study with Kansas Army couples. "Bulletproof Vows: Stories of Couples Navigating Military Deployments and Life's Battles" is...
Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil leak in Kansas identified
A new report has revealed the cause of the Keystone Pipeline oil leak in Washington County last year.
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
ksal.com
FBI Presence in Salina
Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning. KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street. Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in...
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple...
3 accused in May shooting death in Salina
Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman on May 7, in Salina. The Salina Police Department announced Wednesday that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29; Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24 and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, all of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death.
WIBW
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 mushroom candy bars, and more along I-70. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.
WIBW
Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.
KWCH.com
3 arrested in Salina deadly shooting case from May 2022
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department confirmed three arrests made over the past couple weeks in connection with a May 2022 deadly shooting case in the city. U.S. Marshals arrested two of the suspects, found in Arkansas and Missouri. In the most recent arrest on Monday, Feb. 6,...
WIBW
Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted Kansas robbery suspect
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
WIBW
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
KVOE
UPDATE: Fire damages vehicle in Admire Tuesday
A vehicle was severely damaged but no injuries were reported following a fire in northern Lyon County Tuesday. Lyon County Fire District 2, Reading and Miller crews were called to 17 Market Street in Admire for a combination brush and vehicle fire just before 4:10 pm. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the fire began as a brush fire that scorched less than two acres of grass.
Police make arrest for arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rodrick and Kim Nauling started their barbeque restaurant in Junction City back in 2018 before moving it to Topeka at the end of 2021. Rodrick says the food they serve is the same food he’s been making his whole life. “This is what I grew...
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent SUV crash
REPUBLIC COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Amber Cherney, 22, Cuba, Kansas, was southbound on 260 Road just north of Shady Road. The driver swerved and the SUV entered...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
