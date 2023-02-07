Read full article on original website
CBP officers seize 50 pounds of illegal narcotics at the Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 50 pounds of illegal drugs during two separate searches. The first happened on February 3 when a 50-year-old man was crossing into the U.S. from Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas and was referred for a secondary inspection of his vehicle. The post CBP officers seize 50 pounds of illegal narcotics at the Bridge of the Americas appeared first on KVIA.
riviera-maya-news.com
Three Mexicans extradited to U.S. courts to face variety of criminal charges
Mexico City, Mexico — The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited three people to the Government of the United States to answer for their various crimes. Carlos “T” has been returned to El Paso, Texas, to face charges of sexual abuse. According to the FGR, “during the time he lived with his partner and their minor children, he took advantage of the fact that they were in his care to sexually assault one of them.”
elpasomatters.org
Former prosecutor targeted widow of Walmart shooting victim, DA Bill Hicks says
A former El Paso prosecutor sent emails to federal officials in an attempt to bar the widow of a Walmart massacre victim from entering the United States, District Attorney Bill Hicks said. A letter from Hicks for the widow, dated Wednesday, said “then Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox sent emails...
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter
90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt
A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.
El Paso: Bologna Seizure Capitol of the World
The Border Patrol takes A LOT of bolognas away from people. We all know this. I’ve already written about it in an article with all the crude, 8th-grade-level humor you’ve come to expect. But, if the one official is to be believed, El Paso is kind of FAMOUS for its bologna-snatching ways.
KVIA
DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
Zacatecas on alert after mass killings reported on consecutive weekends
Authorities in Zacatecas have ramped up security in two contiguous towns where eight people were gunned down over the weekend.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department receives more than 700 body-worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
Thanks, El Paso! Sunland Park, NM Weed Sales 2nd in State
Sunland Park, New Mexico, a town with a population of UNDER 20,000, has overtaken much larger cities to take the #2 spot in the state for marijuana sales. Sunland Park is second to only Albuquerque, a city with a metropolitan population of nearly one million. The Albuquerque Journal reports that...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
