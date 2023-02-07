Mexico City, Mexico — The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited three people to the Government of the United States to answer for their various crimes. Carlos “T” has been returned to El Paso, Texas, to face charges of sexual abuse. According to the FGR, “during the time he lived with his partner and their minor children, he took advantage of the fact that they were in his care to sexually assault one of them.”

