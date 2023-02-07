ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

CBP officers seize 50 pounds of illegal narcotics at the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 50 pounds of illegal drugs during two separate searches. The first happened on February 3 when a 50-year-old man was crossing into the U.S. from Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas and was referred for a secondary inspection of his vehicle. The post CBP officers seize 50 pounds of illegal narcotics at the Bridge of the Americas appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Three Mexicans extradited to U.S. courts to face variety of criminal charges

Mexico City, Mexico — The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited three people to the Government of the United States to answer for their various crimes. Carlos “T” has been returned to El Paso, Texas, to face charges of sexual abuse. According to the FGR, “during the time he lived with his partner and their minor children, he took advantage of the fact that they were in his care to sexually assault one of them.”
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter

90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department receives more than 700 body-worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

