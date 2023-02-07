ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Former social worker uses 'Packs of Love' to help foster kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former social worker Sapheria Emani is working to help displaced foster children. The 27-year-old Emani founded Inspired Growth, a brand that aims to educate, build and inspire through motivational speaking. What You Need To Know. Sapheria Emani started the Packs of Love campaign to donate...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
TAMPA, FL
techxplore.com

How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries

On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
TAMPA, FL
espnswfl.com

New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa

The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park

A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
TAMPA, FL

