Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Bay News 9
Former social worker uses 'Packs of Love' to help foster kids
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former social worker Sapheria Emani is working to help displaced foster children. The 27-year-old Emani founded Inspired Growth, a brand that aims to educate, build and inspire through motivational speaking. What You Need To Know. Sapheria Emani started the Packs of Love campaign to donate...
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
How a local Tampa church served as a place of worship and civil rights activism
Fred Hearns, a historian with the Tampa History Center, highlights the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, a church that served as a place of worship and civil rights activism.
fox13news.com
5K at Raymond James Stadium will raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
TAMPA, Fla. - Every day, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer. When it comes to treatment, the drugs doctors used can be both toxic and taxing on their small bodies. It's a reason why the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is working hard to help fund more effective, less toxic treatments – and eventually end childhood cancer.
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks
Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
WPTV
Rock-star principal at downtown Tampa school turns busy car lines into concerts
TAMPA, Fla. — Justin Youmans, playing "Wonderwall" on his acoustic guitar, might look like a busker, a wandering troubadour, strumming the Oasis hit on a busy Tampa street. And yes, in a way, he's all of those things. But Youmans is also the principal at Rampello K-8 Magnet School...
techxplore.com
How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries
On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
The story of Tampa's very first Black school for children
Tampa History Center historian Fred Hearns highlights Tampa's very first Black school that educated Black scholars for more than nine decades.
'We are grateful to the customers': Pinellas Park Walmart Neighborhood Market to close
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Pinellas Park will be closing after the location didn't perform as well as leaders hoped. In an email to 10 Tampa Bay, Walmart's Communications Director Brian Little explained the decision to close the Walmart, located at 6900 US Highway 19 North, came after a careful and thoughtful review process.
fox13news.com
Handmade Valentine’s Day cards for children: Step-by-step instructions
TAMPA, Fla. - Help your child make special homemade Valentine’s Day cards. Paint (Valentine’s Day colors) Take a piece of cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside. Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock and then cut. Make sure it’s...
espnswfl.com
New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa
The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
To buy a Tampa home, you’ll need to earn at least $113,000
Could you afford a house in Tampa last year? More importantly, can you afford to buy a home in Tampa in 2023?
fox13news.com
Pinellas County program offering health care to homeless getting much-needed upgrades
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Upgrades are on the way for the Health Care for the Homeless program in Pinellas County. The program manager said those upgrades are welcomed, as they treat more and more people. According to county officials, the program saw an 8.3 increase in its unduplicated medical patients in...
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
How a youth-led lunch counter sit-in became a turning point for civil rights in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The fact of the matter is simple: You cannot talk about civil rights in Tampa, without talking about the F.W. Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins. It was a turning point for Tampa and was led by a young man named Clarence Fort, who rallied other young people to take action and fight to integrate Tampa’s lunch counters.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
fox13news.com
Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park
A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
