WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"

One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 2/13 (Taped On 2/8)

AEW taped matches for the February 13 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on February 8 from El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 2/13 (Taped On 2/8) Dark Order defeated Vary Morales & El Dragon...
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams

Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
AEW Fight Forever Officially Rated Teen By The ESRB

AEW Fight Forever has received its official ESRB rating as the game draws closer to its release. AEW Fight Forever will be the first console video game offering from All Elite Wrestling. Recently, it was reported by Matt Black of WrestleZone that the game had not received an official release date because they were unable to acquire a Teen rating from the ESRB.
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (2/9): Ten-Man Tag Headlines

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its the Road to New Beginning show on February 9 from Saku City Gymnasium in Saku, Nagano, Japan. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. NJPW Road to The New Beginning Results (2/9) Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa. Great-O-Khan def. Kosei Fujita. Toru...
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive

Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania

Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw, More Added To IMPACT No Surrender 2023

Deonna Purrazzo and more will be in action on February 24, 2023 at IMPACT No Surrender. On February 2, 2023's Before the Impact, Jonathan Gresham challenged "Speedball" Mike Bailey to meet him at No Surrender. Bailey competed on the February 9 episode of Before the Impact and after defeating Raj...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster

Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
