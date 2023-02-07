Read full article on original website
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (2/7): Matt Cardona And Tyrus On Opposite Ends Of Major Six-Man Tag
NWA Powerrr (2/7) Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) to earn an NWA Women's Tag Title Match at NWA Nuff Said. In an interview, Matt Cardona says his mystery partner for tonight is a...
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
2/7 WWE NXT Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating For Second Straight Week
Viewership numbers for the February 7, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on February 7, 2023 drew 562,000 viewers. This number is down from the 587,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
AEW Dynamite (2/8) Preview: Championship Fight Night, Danielson vs. RUSH, MJF vs. Takeshita, More
It's Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode is dubbed "Championship Fight Night" and will feature Bryan Danielson against RUSH, The Acclaimed defending their gold, The Elite defending their Trios Championshipd, and more. Here's everything...
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"
One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Report: Thunder Rosa Worked On Spanish-Language Commentary During 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite In El Paso, TX
Thunder Rosa was reportedly working on commentary during the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa has not been featured on AEW programming since August 2022 when she relinquished the AEW Women's World Championship due to a back injury shortly before AEW All Out. According to a new report...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 2/13 (Taped On 2/8)
AEW taped matches for the February 13 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on February 8 from El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 2/13 (Taped On 2/8) Dark Order defeated Vary Morales & El Dragon...
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
AEW Fight Forever Officially Rated Teen By The ESRB
AEW Fight Forever has received its official ESRB rating as the game draws closer to its release. AEW Fight Forever will be the first console video game offering from All Elite Wrestling. Recently, it was reported by Matt Black of WrestleZone that the game had not received an official release date because they were unable to acquire a Teen rating from the ESRB.
WWE Main Event Results (2/9): The Creed Brothers Take On Gallows And Anderson
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on February 9 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on February 6 from he Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE Main Event Results (2/9) Dana Brooke def. Indi Hartwell. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus...
Mandy Rose Hasn't Ruled Out A Return To Wrestling, Wants To Do 'Dancing With The Stars'
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Her MLW Return, Says Being The First Woman In The Battle Riot Was 'Really Cool'
Taya Valkyrie discusses her return to MLW. Upon her return to the promotion in 2022, Taya Valkyrie quickly made history in MLW, as she became the company's first ever Featherweight Women's Champion. Since winning the title, Valkyrie has went on to have bouts against Brittany Blake, Trish Adora, and Billie Starkz.
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (2/9): Ten-Man Tag Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its the Road to New Beginning show on February 9 from Saku City Gymnasium in Saku, Nagano, Japan. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. NJPW Road to The New Beginning Results (2/9) Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa. Great-O-Khan def. Kosei Fujita. Toru...
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
Drew McIntyre Loves To Play With Himself, John Cena Featured In First Fast X Trailer | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 10, 2023. - Drew McIntyre likes to play with himself... on WWE 2K games:. - The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast X movie, which will star John Cena. Fans can see the full trailer linked above. -...
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw, More Added To IMPACT No Surrender 2023
Deonna Purrazzo and more will be in action on February 24, 2023 at IMPACT No Surrender. On February 2, 2023's Before the Impact, Jonathan Gresham challenged "Speedball" Mike Bailey to meet him at No Surrender. Bailey competed on the February 9 episode of Before the Impact and after defeating Raj...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
