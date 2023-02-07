ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

No action taken on Morgantown, West Virginia, ice arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No decision was made regarding moving forward with the Morgantown Ice Arena project at Morgantown’s Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC) meeting earlier this week. The board was scheduled to vote on the bids on Wednesday following Tuesday’s approval of funding by the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Strawberry Festival hosts online Q&A on pageant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival (WVSF) hosted an online pageant Q&A on Thursday. Kristy Tenney Spencer, a member of WVSF Board of Directors and WVSF Pageant Director was present in addition to 2022 Miss WVSF Kelsey Hill and Mrs. WVSF Kari Park. During the beginning of the event, it was teased that another special guest would be joining soon.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lotus June (Lawrence) Jarvis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lotus June (Lawrence) Jarvis, 89, of Wolf Summit, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was born on September 14, 1933 in Lightburn, Lewis County, the daughter of the late Norval Lawrence Sr...
WOLF SUMMIT, WV
Carl Edward 'Eddie' Christie

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carl Edward “Eddie” Christie, 84, of Clarksburg, and formerly of Washington, D.C. and Quepos/Manuel Antonio Costa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Salem Genesis Center. He was born in Clarksburg, on August 2, 1938, son of the late...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
AMES, IA
WVWC to launch master's in clinical mental health counseling

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College on Friday announced its intention to develop a new master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling made possible through a collaborative $1.2 million project investment from Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and Community Care of West Virginia. Community...
BUCKHANNON, WV
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights

Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action.
AMES, IA
Four arrested on drug charges

FRIENDSVILLE — Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers has reported several arrests as a result of a search and seizure warrant served in Friendsville. On Feb. 10, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, a Crime Scene Investigator, patrol deputies and troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence along the 400 block of Oak Street, Friendsville.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

