BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival (WVSF) hosted an online pageant Q&A on Thursday. Kristy Tenney Spencer, a member of WVSF Board of Directors and WVSF Pageant Director was present in addition to 2022 Miss WVSF Kelsey Hill and Mrs. WVSF Kari Park. During the beginning of the event, it was teased that another special guest would be joining soon.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO