WVNews
No action taken on Morgantown, West Virginia, ice arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No decision was made regarding moving forward with the Morgantown Ice Arena project at Morgantown’s Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC) meeting earlier this week. The board was scheduled to vote on the bids on Wednesday following Tuesday’s approval of funding by the...
WVNews
West Virginia Strawberry Festival hosts online Q&A on pageant
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival (WVSF) hosted an online pageant Q&A on Thursday. Kristy Tenney Spencer, a member of WVSF Board of Directors and WVSF Pageant Director was present in addition to 2022 Miss WVSF Kelsey Hill and Mrs. WVSF Kari Park. During the beginning of the event, it was teased that another special guest would be joining soon.
WVNews
Lotus June (Lawrence) Jarvis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lotus June (Lawrence) Jarvis, 89, of Wolf Summit, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was born on September 14, 1933 in Lightburn, Lewis County, the daughter of the late Norval Lawrence Sr...
WVNews
Carl Edward 'Eddie' Christie
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carl Edward “Eddie” Christie, 84, of Clarksburg, and formerly of Washington, D.C. and Quepos/Manuel Antonio Costa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Salem Genesis Center. He was born in Clarksburg, on August 2, 1938, son of the late...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
WVWC to launch master's in clinical mental health counseling
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College on Friday announced its intention to develop a new master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling made possible through a collaborative $1.2 million project investment from Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and Community Care of West Virginia. Community...
WVNews
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd student, his father arrested Friday following alleged threat against school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Robert C. Byrd High School senior and his father, both of Clarksburg, are both facing charges after the student allegedly made threats against the school on Friday. Ayden Michael Jedju, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats and Shaun Michael Jedju, 44, is...
WVNews
Four arrested on drug charges
FRIENDSVILLE — Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers has reported several arrests as a result of a search and seizure warrant served in Friendsville. On Feb. 10, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, a Crime Scene Investigator, patrol deputies and troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence along the 400 block of Oak Street, Friendsville.
