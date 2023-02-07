Read full article on original website
Related
Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMBC.com
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Missing Children Found In Florida
Kristi Nicole Gilley, from Missouri, has pleaded not guilty to allegedly kidnapping her two children. Gilley was found with the missing children in Florida almost a year after she abducted them. On April 14, 2022, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, reportedly skipped a court appearance over a custody dispute with her...
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
abc17news.org
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Missouri executes its second death-row inmate this year
Missouri death-row inmate 58-year-old Leonard “Raheem” Taylor is executed. The Missouri Department of Corrections reports Taylor was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Taylor was on death row for murdering his girlfriend and her three...
kfmo.com
Taylor Execution to be Carried Out
(Bonne Terre, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirms the State of Missouri will carry out the execution of Leonard Taylor on today as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office shows Taylor murdered his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children, 10 year old Alexus, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley, in their home just before Thanksgiving in 2004. Each suffered execution style wounds to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds. Taylor called his brother about the murders specifically describing his current and planned acts, which later matched evidence at the scene. His brother's girlfriend also heard and attested to the content of these calls. As Taylor fled to California to see his wife, a witness saw him discard the possible murder weapon. Bullets matching the caliber of the murder weapon were both found at the scene and discovered in Taylor's car. Blood was found on Taylor's sunglasses, and the DNA profile was consistent with Rowe's DNA. After a nationwide manhunt, officers found Taylor hiding on the floorboards of a car while leaving another girlfriend's home in Kentucky. Taylor has two prior forcible rape convictions, underscoring a history of violent acts against women. Taylor is set to be executed tonight at the Bonne Terre Prison.
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Student Life
Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri
Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0