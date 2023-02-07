ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

JC Post

Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Missouri executes its second death-row inmate this year

Missouri death-row inmate 58-year-old Leonard “Raheem” Taylor is executed. The Missouri Department of Corrections reports Taylor was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Taylor was on death row for murdering his girlfriend and her three...
Taylor Execution to be Carried Out

(Bonne Terre, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirms the State of Missouri will carry out the execution of Leonard Taylor on today as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office shows Taylor murdered his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children, 10 year old Alexus, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley, in their home just before Thanksgiving in 2004. Each suffered execution style wounds to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds. Taylor called his brother about the murders specifically describing his current and planned acts, which later matched evidence at the scene. His brother's girlfriend also heard and attested to the content of these calls. As Taylor fled to California to see his wife, a witness saw him discard the possible murder weapon. Bullets matching the caliber of the murder weapon were both found at the scene and discovered in Taylor's car. Blood was found on Taylor's sunglasses, and the DNA profile was consistent with Rowe's DNA. After a nationwide manhunt, officers found Taylor hiding on the floorboards of a car while leaving another girlfriend's home in Kentucky. Taylor has two prior forcible rape convictions, underscoring a history of violent acts against women. Taylor is set to be executed tonight at the Bonne Terre Prison.
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri

Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
