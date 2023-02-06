Read full article on original website
College Football News
TCU Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
TCU football schedule 2023: Who do the Horned Frogs miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?. TCU Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Horned Frogs miss from the Big 12 slate?. The College Football Playoff National Championship – and Big 12 Championship...
This unsung freshman has Jerome Tang excited about Kansas State basketball’s future
Jerome Tang is expecting very big things from Kansas State freshman Taj Manning after he completes a redshirt season with the Wildcats.
1350kman.com
Star quarterback recruit Avery Johnson welcomed to college life
The first weeks of being a college student can be intimidating. Learning how to navigate campus, where classes are and hustling around town to get in a comfortable seat before class starts and finding where the best places on campus is to get a bite to eat. All of this is true even for a top-200 national recruit at the most prized position in sports.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones to retire
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have a new leader in the next few months. Superintendent Herman Jones, a one-time officer for Emporia Police and Emporia State Police and Safety, has agreed to retire effective July 1 after more than 45 years in law enforcement. Jones is an Emporia State graduate and Distinguished Alum, also serving as a Highway Patrol trooper and Shawnee County sheriff earlier in his career. He became Highway Patrol superintendent in 2019 after the top two officers resigned under pressure following allegations of domestic violence and other misconduct, but Jones was eventually accused by the Kansas State Troopers Association of wrongful firings and low morale — and by others within the department of retaliation or sexual assault.
KVOE
Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents
Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
Kobach threatens Walgreens with legal action over abortion access
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Office of the Attorney General issued a letter to Walgreens Monday warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business. Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens’ executive vice president, stating that the company’s plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans is […]
WIBW
Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
1350kman.com
City to unveil new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility
A public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday as the City of Manhattan unveils its new $22.5 million Joint Maintenance Facility at U.S. 24 and Levee Drive. City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Mark Hatesohl and representatives from BBN Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Public Works Director Rob Ott...
