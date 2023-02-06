Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies
The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
Illinois utility says transition to clean energy is reason for rate hikes
(WTVO) — Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy standards is what’s behind price increases being proposed by the Illinois Commerce Commission. Ameren is asking for a $160 million increase in natural gas rates and a $425 million electric rate hike over the next four years. According to The Center Square, Ameren Communications Director […]
Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures
Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill
Renewable energy developer Ameresco said Thursday it would work with officials in Illinois to develop a 5-megawatt solar power facility at an abandoned landfill.
Up to $30,000 in stimulus money available for homeowners in Illinois
Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage? If so, here is some good news for you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look closer at the details.
wvik.org
Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide
If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
WQAD
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Illinois could create new Child Tax Credit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would create a state version of the Child Tax Credit after the federal tax credit expired last year. If passed, eligible low-and middle-income Illinois families would receive a $700 tax credit for each child under the age of 17. “Working parents are struggling worse […]
tspr.org
Illinois agencies prepare to help uninsured as Medicaid pandemic protections end
More than 300,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance coverage when Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31. Medicaid continuous coverage was established by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to remain on Medicaid even if they may have become ineligible. The plan also gave states additional funds to keep people on their Medicaid plans.
Central Illinois Proud
Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
solarindustrymag.com
New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
Appeals panel agrees IL police and firefighter pension consolidation doesn't violate state constitution
A state appeals panel has affirmed a ruling that the Illinois state constitution holds no barrier to a law consolidating hundreds of local police and firefighter pension boards into two statewide funds. In December 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1000, which amended the Illinois Pension Code to create...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
Comments / 0