Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
The Center Square

Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies

The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures

Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
wvik.org

Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide

If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
kmaland.com

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois could create new Child Tax Credit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would create a state version of the Child Tax Credit after the federal tax credit expired last year. If passed, eligible low-and middle-income Illinois families would receive a $700 tax credit for each child under the age of 17.  “Working parents are struggling worse […]
tspr.org

Illinois agencies prepare to help uninsured as Medicaid pandemic protections end

More than 300,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance coverage when Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31. Medicaid continuous coverage was established by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to remain on Medicaid even if they may have become ineligible. The plan also gave states additional funds to keep people on their Medicaid plans.
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
solarindustrymag.com

New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
The Center Square

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
