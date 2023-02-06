ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix’s latest teen occult drama breaks the spin-off curse in the top ten charts

Like night follows day, Netflix releases a young adult-oriented series with slight occult features and a mixture of dramedy. Its latest offering follows heavily in the vein of its greatest successes, with it a rare spin-off from the massive streamer. More impressively, it has clocked up some seriously strong viewership.
Netflix makes a transparent attempt to jump on the Pedro Pascal hype train

Netflix has taken a clumsy stab at riding the wave of Pedro Pascal‘s ever-increasing popularity. The streaming giant took to Twitter to post a panel of four screen captures of Pascal with the caption, “Four photos to remind you that Narcos = 30 episodes of Pedro Pascal.” If Netflix was attempting to be subtle with its essential pleading with subscribers not to forget it exists in light of The Last of Us‘ success, it failed miserably. Desperation is never a good look.
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix

Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors hug way too much with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on the way

Warning: This article contains pictures of two people hugging that should not be hugging ever. The Marvel line between fictional characters and their real-life counterparts was confusingly blurred recently when Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors, who plays scene stealing bad guy Kang, were seen hugging – unfortunately not for the first time. Ant-Man and Kang should not hug (unless they were doing it to murder each other)!
An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards

James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
An uncompromising revenge-fueled epic quenches its thirst for blood on streaming

Historical epics have tapered off in popularity since the post-Gladiator boom, but not all of the best examples from the 21st Century came packing blockbuster-sized budgets, with Nicholas Winding Refn’s 2009 effort Valhalla Rising a pulse-pounding example. Made on a shoestring budget of under $6 million, the narrative is...
HBO gets roasted for perfecting ‘night scenes’ in ‘The Last of Us’ but botching them in ‘House of the Dragon’

Last year, HBO was heavily criticized for making the beach scene in House of the Dragon “intentionally dark.” People reported at the time that they couldn’t see anything while watching and had to amp up the brightness settings of their TV screens just to see something. So you could imagine the shocked reaction people had when The Last of Us was able to pull off something The Game of Thrones franchise “struggled with.”
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images

One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
Just four words from Nick Fury is enough to reignite ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ crossover rumors for ‘Secret Invasion’

A recent clip from the upcoming Secret Invasion series has left Marvel fans on the edge of their seat for a certain crossover to happen. Despite being a part of the MCU we haven’t really seen the events from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. enter into the mainstream franchise, but after these four words were uttered by Nick Fury in the clip, we could see the much-desired crossover happen.

