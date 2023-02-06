Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest teen occult drama breaks the spin-off curse in the top ten charts
Like night follows day, Netflix releases a young adult-oriented series with slight occult features and a mixture of dramedy. Its latest offering follows heavily in the vein of its greatest successes, with it a rare spin-off from the massive streamer. More impressively, it has clocked up some seriously strong viewership.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix makes a transparent attempt to jump on the Pedro Pascal hype train
Netflix has taken a clumsy stab at riding the wave of Pedro Pascal‘s ever-increasing popularity. The streaming giant took to Twitter to post a panel of four screen captures of Pascal with the caption, “Four photos to remind you that Narcos = 30 episodes of Pedro Pascal.” If Netflix was attempting to be subtle with its essential pleading with subscribers not to forget it exists in light of The Last of Us‘ success, it failed miserably. Desperation is never a good look.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com
A world-building spinoff already lost to the sands of time takes a top secret assignment on Netflix
Zack Snyder has been keeping himself plenty busy with Netflix’s two-part sci-fi extravaganza Rebel Moon, but that doesn’t mean the filmmaker’s fans aren’t growing equal parts suspicious and concerned over the lack of movement on the expanded Army of the Dead franchise, especially when Army of Thieves has largely been forgotten already.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disaster flick so bad its own star completely disowned it takes Netflix by storm
Spare a thought for poor Toby Kebbell and his ongoing battle to recement himself as the seriously good actor he is despite being utterly defeated by 2015’s horrendous Fantastic Four. But there’s one film, far, far worse than his attempted superhero film, and it’s worming its way up the Netflix charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds pick the worst possible time to propel a J.K. Rowling crime thriller back onto the Top 10
As you’ll no doubt be aware given the recent release of Hogwarts Legacy, J.K. Rowling has been all over the headlines once again as her reputation continues to take a battering from all sides. Experiencing a surge in popularity at exactly the wrong moment, episodic crime thriller Strike has decided to launch an offensive on the streaming ranks.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mundane murder mystery that made more money than it did sense crosses a dangerous line on streaming
The best actors in the business are capable of grabbing a mediocre project by the scruff of the neck and dragging it up to their level, with Emily Blunt trying as hard as she possibly could to single-handedly elevate 2016 murder mystery The Girl on the Train. Delivering another powerhouse...
wegotthiscovered.com
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors hug way too much with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on the way
Warning: This article contains pictures of two people hugging that should not be hugging ever. The Marvel line between fictional characters and their real-life counterparts was confusingly blurred recently when Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors, who plays scene stealing bad guy Kang, were seen hugging – unfortunately not for the first time. Ant-Man and Kang should not hug (unless they were doing it to murder each other)!
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards
James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
wegotthiscovered.com
An uncompromising revenge-fueled epic quenches its thirst for blood on streaming
Historical epics have tapered off in popularity since the post-Gladiator boom, but not all of the best examples from the 21st Century came packing blockbuster-sized budgets, with Nicholas Winding Refn’s 2009 effort Valhalla Rising a pulse-pounding example. Made on a shoestring budget of under $6 million, the narrative is...
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO gets roasted for perfecting ‘night scenes’ in ‘The Last of Us’ but botching them in ‘House of the Dragon’
Last year, HBO was heavily criticized for making the beach scene in House of the Dragon “intentionally dark.” People reported at the time that they couldn’t see anything while watching and had to amp up the brightness settings of their TV screens just to see something. So you could imagine the shocked reaction people had when The Last of Us was able to pull off something The Game of Thrones franchise “struggled with.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically panned Vin Diesel comic book movie rises from the grave in Netflix’s top ten
Sony is possibly the most consistent studio out there for failing to kickstart cinematic universes. Authors of its own destruction with flops like Morbius, one of its many failures has suddenly seen a pulse return to its withering corpse thanks to Netflix. Despite the immensely marketable charisma vacuum of Vin...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images
One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just four words from Nick Fury is enough to reignite ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ crossover rumors for ‘Secret Invasion’
A recent clip from the upcoming Secret Invasion series has left Marvel fans on the edge of their seat for a certain crossover to happen. Despite being a part of the MCU we haven’t really seen the events from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. enter into the mainstream franchise, but after these four words were uttered by Nick Fury in the clip, we could see the much-desired crossover happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix original that shares a name with delicious baked goods bites into the Top 10 in 44 countries
Did you hear the one about the Netflix original produced in the Netherlands that shares a name with a delicious baked good of Italian origin that became one of the platform’s most-watched movies? Well, you’re about to, because Stromboli has taken a huge bite out of the streaming service’s global charts.
Comments / 0