Violet Elizabeth Wegener (McCoy)
Violet Elizabeth Wegener (McCoy), 82 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born Sunday, April 7, 1940 in Collins, Missouri, to the late Ernest McCoy and the late Anna McCoy. She married William "Bill" Wegener on September 12, 1959; and they spent 63 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2022. Violet spent 15 years working at the Higginsville Garment Factory and some at the Odessa Shoe Factory. She had 25+ years working for the Lake City Ammunition Plant.
Jannifer Irene (Mallot) Hedrick
Jannifer Irene (Mallot) Hedrick, 75, of Lexington, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lexington, MO. Memorials may be made to NorthCare Hospice House. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri 64067, 660-259-2245.
J.W. Dub Spencer
J.W. Dub Spencer, age 88 of Mendon, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at an area care center. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, February 15 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be at the Mendon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
Linda Hoover exhibit at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - A new exhibit is on debut at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe. The artworks Linda Hoover, a portrait and watercolor artist from Houstonia, will be on display throughout February and March. Hoover is described as a woman with a passion for art that has...
Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses
OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
Livingston County Health Center offering Narcan free of charge
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Livingston County Health Center announces Narcan is available free of charge to the public. Narcan is a medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. The health center...
Traffic stalled in Mooresville area due to weather
MOORESVILLE, MO - One of multiple reported slide-offs in the listening area. included an incident near Utica on 36 highway around the Mooresville area. According to reports, portions of 36 were blocked due to semis being stuck, according to Livingston County Sheriff. Traffic was said to be at a standstill according to witness reports.
Caldwell County Route 116 to close east of Route 13 for bridge rehabilitation project
CALDWELL COUNTY — A bridge rehabilitation project in Caldwell County is scheduled to begin soon. Route 116, approximately two miles east of Route 13 will close to all traffic at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 for MoDOT crews to begin work on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.
Pettis County Commission meet in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meet in regular session Friday, February 10. The agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. a meeting with David Switzner, Environmental Public Health Specialist. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. at the Pettis County Courthouse.
Ray County Commission discuss credit card allowance, fees, and state reimbursements
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, February 14. New business on the agenda indicates commission discuss and vote regarding allowing the prosecuting attorney’s office to obtain a credit card for use of victim, witness, and employee hotel reservations and plane tickets. Discussion of planning and zoning fees. Letters signed regarding state reimbursements.
Four suspects federally charged in cocaine conspiracy that ended with Lafayette County traffic stop
KANSAS CITY – Four Oklahoma men have been federally indicted in a cocaine conspiracy that ended with a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The indictment alleges Wilmer Anthony Mendoza-Perez, 23, Luis Gerado Nieto-Acosta, 35, Miguel Angel Anguiano-Viera, 26, and Jose Eduardo Acosta-Bermejo, 28, participated in the conspiracy from Sept. 2022 to Jan. 2023, and charges all four men with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.
Ray County Commission meet in closed session
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in closed session Thursday, February 9. New business on the agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. commissioners enter closed session regarding legal discussions. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
KC men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City men are sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months...
Clinton County pursuit ends with driver's arrest
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest following a pursuit Wednesday by Missouri Highway Patrol. According to the sheriff’s office, an unnamed driver allegedly attempted to flee when the trooper attempted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 35. The trooper discontinued the pursuit when the driver approached a construction zone. The driver reportedly drove onto the shoulder and attempted to exit and got stuck off road.
