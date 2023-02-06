Jannifer Irene (Mallot) Hedrick, 75, of Lexington, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lexington, MO. Memorials may be made to NorthCare Hospice House. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri 64067, 660-259-2245.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO