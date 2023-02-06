The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.

2 DAYS AGO