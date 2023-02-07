Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals

Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times. He now has a new building in the same location, 4220 State Ave., and is hoping to open soon.

“You know I said we’d rebuild, and we are,” Phillips said Monday. “Now that the new buildings here, it’s exciting.”

The empty kiosk building was placed in the lot Saturday. Now, he can start putting the inside back together. He is aiming to reopen at the beginning of March and says his customers can't wait.

“You know it’s all going to boil down to how quickly I can get the inside done,” he said. “My customers have been tremendous. They reach out to me all the time,” Phillips said.

According to Phillips, the perpetrators have not been caught and he doesn't believe they will be.

“No fault of the police department. It’s just the nature of the beast,” he said.

Phillips can't wait to get back to serving the community that was very supportive after the crime occurred.