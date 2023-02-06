Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Karmine Corp enters female VALORANT scene with new lineup
Karmine Corp has entered the VALORANT female scene after unveiling its first roster last night. The team will compete in the open tournament of the 2023 VCT Game Changers. The French-speaking roster is made up of players who already competed in the female circuit last year. The team will be coached by former CS:GO pro Laaw, as well as VCT French caster Emma.
dotesports.com
OpTic Texas makes another change just a month after Scump’s retirement
OpTic Texas Call of Duty player Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal was removed from the starting lineup today. The player announced via Twitter that he has entered into restricted free agency following a fourth-place finish at the CDL Major Two, which concluded on Feb. 5. It has been. that an...
dotesports.com
Excel reportedly begins major coaching staff reset after abysmal 2023 LEC Winter Split
After finishing in last place with a single win through the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Excel Esports might be making some major changes to its League of Legends coaching staff before the start of the new season. The team is reportedly parting ways with head coach Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool and...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
dotesports.com
Why other LoL esports regions should consider adopting the LEC’s new season format
It’s only been a few weeks since the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, but League of Legends fans from around the world are already raving about the league’s new format for the year. The LEC has debuted a new formula at the highest competitive level, starting...
dotesports.com
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
dotesports.com
2 LCS teams are still missing starting players and their Spring Split fortunes couldn’t be more opposite
When the 2023 LCS Spring Split kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 26, three of the 10 teams competing in North America’s premiere League of Legends esports competition were without their starting roster. In week two of the Spring Split, that number went down to two teams with the arrival of Golden Guardians’ starting mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who missed his team’s first two games due to visa issues and was temporarily replaced by GG Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi.
dotesports.com
Different role, same dominance: C9 Zven racks up impressive LCS win milestone
After Cloud9’s dominant win against TSM, one of the best support players in the LCS has hit an impressive record for his League career in the region. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen has hit 200 career wins in the LCS, adding yet another notch to his belt over the last six years he’s spent in the Los Angeles competition. The 25-year-old veteran has had a roller coaster of a time in NA ever since he made the long trip over the Atlantic to join TSM ahead of the 2018 season.
dotesports.com
Oxygen Esports set to bolster VALORANT coaching staff with European player
North American organization Oxygen Esports is in discussions to sign European VALORANT player Malkolm “bonkar” Rench, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Bonkar is prepared to retire as a professional player in order to move into the head coach position for Oxygen. Current head coach Preston “Juv3nile” Dornon is set to make way for the move.
dotesports.com
Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene
Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether. TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit...
dotesports.com
Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023
It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
dotesports.com
Why G2 are the favorite to win IEM Katowice 2023
Six CS:GO teams are left in the running for the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy, but only one of them stands out as the clear favorite: G2 Esports. The European superteam have been playing nearly-perfect CS:GO over the last couple of weeks, showcasing exceptional individual mechanics, confidence, and strategies. When combined, these variables make it tough for G2’s opponents to win a map against them, let alone a series.
dotesports.com
C9 answers doubts about Halo future with partial roster signing
After Cloud9 released its previous Halo Infinite roster at the end of 2022, a team that had just taken a close second-place finish at the Halo World Championship, it was believed that the previously partnered organization was taking its leave from the scene before year two. But today, with qualifiers...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator
European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today. But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.
dotesports.com
You aren’t alone: Silver still has the most players in ranked VALORANT
Don’t worry, you aren’t that bad at VALORANT Ranked, other players are just as bad as you are. Today the ranked distributions of VALORANT players were revealed with Silver as the most populated rank alongside Bronze. Silver players made up 25 percent of the player base, while Bronze amounted to 23.5 percent, according to data provided by Esportstales.
dotesports.com
CS:GO prodigy m0NESY topples s1mple as G2 walk over NAVI
Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov has been one of the most exciting prospects to watch ever since his beginnings on NAVI Junior and now the best of NAVI’s main roster can’t even lay a finger on the teenager. The 17-year-old’s performance against the three-time best player of the...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location
Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.
Comments / 0