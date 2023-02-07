14th Annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk
Many local and regional community members participated in the 14th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival held Feb. 4 at Poinsettia Park, Carlsbad. The event raises funds to support families whose children are suffering from life-threatening illnesses, diseases, and disorders. Event participants also had the chance to see a skydiving demonstration, live bands, a fun DJ, warmup with a fitness team, join a dance contest, browse vendors, experience healing mini ponies, play games, win prizes, experience inflatable jumps, and more. For more information on the Mitchell Thorp Foundation visit www.mitchellthorp.org .
Photos by Jon Clark
This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .
