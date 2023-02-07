ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

14th Annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvc9K_0keYdp2Z00

Many local and regional community members participated in the 14th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival held Feb. 4 at Poinsettia Park, Carlsbad. The event raises funds to support families whose children are suffering from life-threatening illnesses, diseases, and disorders. Event participants also had the chance to see a skydiving demonstration, live bands, a fun DJ, warmup with a fitness team, join a dance contest, browse vendors, experience healing mini ponies, play games, win prizes, experience inflatable jumps, and more. For more information on the Mitchell Thorp Foundation visit www.mitchellthorp.org .

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Feb. 9: Local and regional events

The Creative Collective features new show by renowned artist Hugo Rivera The Creative Collective presents works by renowned Laguna Beach-based artist Hugo Rivera, the latest show by the artist group that has become an exciting addition to San Diego's art and gallery scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Veritable Bouquet of New Events Will Bloom at The Flower Fields

QUESTION: Are there more blossoms to be found at The Flower Fields, the celebrated blanket of blooms that blankets 55 rolling acres in Carlsbad each spring, or more activities and events on the attraction's busy schedule? Answer: It's the flowers, of course, by a lot. That's because it would be hard, really, for anything to top 70,000,000, which is about the number of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses that dazzlingly dot the property. Still, though, let's raise our sunhats high in admiring tribute and wave our parasols in the air, for the destination's delightful line-up of events, pastimes, and enjoyable outings is pretty extensive each year, and 2023 looks to boast even more activities than bygone years. True, many guests swing by the stunning spot simply to bask in all of that saturated hue, but plenty of people do love to check out the offerings, both new and returning.
CARLSBAD, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!

An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'.

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Baking pizza wings in Chula Vista!

What could possibly be better than pizza and wings? Pizza wings!. The painting of new murals is underway in Chula Vista! One, near the corner of Third Avenue and G Street, promotes La Bella Pizza. It depicts an angelic statue with pizza wings. I took a photo a couple weeks ago and then another a few days ago, so you can see the mural’s tasty progress!
CHULA VISTA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]

Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
470
Followers
843
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy