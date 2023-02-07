Canada’s national defence confirmed on Friday a potential second incident of a suspected spy balloon and said that officials are monitoring it. “A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by [North American Aerospace Defense Command] NORAD,” the national defence said in a statement.“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” the statement added.Officials from NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination, it...

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO