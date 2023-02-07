ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

LCSO: Lehigh Acres man and bank teller arrested for cashing fraudulent checks

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BwR6_0keYdeZo00

Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested two people in connection to forged checks being used in Lee County banks.

Eric Speed is charged with several counts of forgery and counterfeiting.

Aariel Battles is charged with passing a forged bank note and grand larceny of more than $100,000.

LCSO was tipped to the fraud by the Suncoast Bank Credit Union.

According to the report, the credit union investigated and discovered one of their bank tellers, Aariel Battles made several questionable transactions.

Investigators say a total of 19 checks were cashed between October 2022 and December 2022 totaling just over $170,000.

Battles is no longer an employee with Suncoast Bank Credit Union.

Deputies spoke to her, and she told them she was approached by Eric Speed to assist him.

Investigators began looking into Speed and they found a check with one of the businesses whose accounts were being used on the checks.

Speed is being held without bond on a probation violation.

Battles posted bond.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Police search for man in Downtown Fort Myers burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a theft that occurred Downtown Fort Myers on February 6. At approximately 5:40 p.m., a man entered Cutting Edge Shop through the back door. He took approximately $1,000 from the cash register and $200 from the tip jar, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Third arrest made in more than $170K Lee County check fraud scheme

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person they say is involved in a fraudulent check cashing scheme totaling more than $170,000. Deputies have arrested Adarius Williams, 33, of Fort Myers. He is facing charges of fraud for uttering a false bank note, grand larceny between $5,000 and $10,000, and fraud by using a fake ID.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: February 10

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Alfonzo Churchwell – one of Crime Stopper’s 10 Most Wanted, on the run from local and federal drug and weapons...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge

A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Feb. 8

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy