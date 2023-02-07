ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon; Fox sells out Super Bowl ads; N.Y. funeral home finds woman breathing | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy