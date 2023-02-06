Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly crash after hitting fence, tree in Pickens County
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after hitting fence, tree in Pickens County, troopers say
Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence
A shooting incident earlier this afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.
Driver dies in single-car crash in Pickens Co.
WYFF4.com
Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say
WYFF4.com
Firefighters in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, rescue man from tree
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters from a high-angle team in Spartanburg County rescued a man trapped in a tree Thursday evening. Una Fire Department said on social media that they were called about 5 p.m. to a person trapped in a tree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested in triple Fountain Inn shooting that left two dead, deputies say
FOX Carolina
Crews rescue man trapped under vehicle after crash in Greenville
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
WYFF4.com
Coroner called to deadly crash in Pickens County, South Carolina
WYFF4.com
Police, firefighters in Greenville, South Carolina lift car off man after he is thrown from car
WYFF4.com
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
wspa.com
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall. Only on Fox, our Arthur Mondale goes in-depth exclusively with a national security strategist. Former Best Friend Testifies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues we heard from his former best friend...
First Responder Friday: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer
Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy Jason Fort might be the perfect school resource officer.
WYFF4.com
Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
WYFF4.com
Picture released of suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they are looking for two menaccused of being armed and robbing, and injuring someone in the Haywood Mall food court bathroom. Police said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the Haywood Mall. They said two men are...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash
One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
