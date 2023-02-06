ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:56 p.m. near Adams Road in Pickens County. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Adams Road when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies after hitting fence, tree in Pickens County, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver died in a crashThursday evening in Pickens County, South Carolina. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Adams Road near Kilt Lane, approximately 2.5 miles west of Pickens County. Tidwell says that the driver...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews rescue man trapped under vehicle after crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers and firefighters helped rescue a man trapped under a car following a crash along I-385 over the weekend. Officers said the man was ejected from their vehicle after the crash and ended up trapped underneath it. According to officers,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to deadly crash in Pickens County, South Carolina

Pickens, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office has been called to a crash Thursday evening. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Adams Road near Kilt Lane, approximately 2.5 miles west of Pickens County. Tidwell says that the driver was...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road

Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall. Only on Fox, our Arthur Mondale goes in-depth exclusively with a national security strategist. Former Best Friend Testifies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues we heard from his former best friend...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC

