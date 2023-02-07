Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about itEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Over 70 Flavors Of Deliciousness At The Hippie Themed Peace Love & Little DonutsOff Our CouchSaint Augustine, FL
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern CoastL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
‘Now Is the Time’: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Looks West in State of the City Address
Following is the prepared text of this evening’s State of the City Address by Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin as provided by the city. Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston will introduce City Manager Denise Bevan, who will be followed by Mayor Alfin. Their remarks will be accompanied by a slide presentation and four videos. The videos are embedded in the prepared text below. The slides will be appended to the foot of the text.
Palm Coast Council Surrenders Key Demands in 3-2 Approval of Controversial Harborside Development
Ending a six-month wrangle over the proposed Harborside redevelopment around the Palm Coast marina, the City Council Tuesday in a 3-2 vote surrendered on key demands, overriding some staff recommendations, and approved the addition of 300 apartments and town houses, a project that will remake the character of one of Palm Coast’s original neighborhoods.
Scott Spradley, Flagler Beach City Commission Candidate: The Live Interview templ
Scott Spradley is one of five candidates for two seats on the Flagler Beach City Commission, along with Rick Belhumeur, Bob Cunningham, Doug Bruno O’Connor, and first-term incumbent Deborah Phillips. The non-partisan municipal election will be decided on March 7. Voters registered in Flagler Beach have been casting ballots...
Future BJ’s Wholesale Club Raises Traffic Concerns as Palm Coast Mulls Annexation
The Palm Coast City Council Tuesday evening approved a pre-annexation agreement with BJ’s Wholesale Club and another company that will be building their stores on 31 acres near the corner of State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard, just west of the RaceTrac gas station and partly in place of Flagler Pines RV Storage. The land is currently in the county, on the rim of Palm Coast’s boundaries.
Bob Cunningham, Flagler Beach City Commission Candidate: The Live Interview
Bob Cunningham is one of five candidates for two seats on the Flagler Beach City Commission, along with Rick Belhumeur, Doug Bruno O’Connor, first-term incumbent Deborah Phillips, and Scott Spradley. The non-partisan municipal election will be decided on March 7. Voters registered in Flagler Beach have been casting ballots...
Flagler County’s Emergency Management Team Makes Its Mark at State Association
Flagler County’s Emergency Management team made its mark last week at the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s (FEPA) Annual Meeting, by earning certifications, and being elected or appointed to high-ranking positions within the organization. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord has been working towards having all members of his staff...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 9, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Over 80% of Staffers Surveyed at 9 Flagler County Schools Don’t Want To Be Armed on Campus
Over 80 percent of Flagler County’s teachers and support staffers at the district’s nine schools do not want to be armed on campus, according to a survey conducted by the district. The survey was conducted at the request of the Flagler County School Board as the board studies...
Palm Coast’s Frank Fiore, 53, Accused of Fleecing Elderly Woman Who Took Him In
Frank Fiore is 53. He met Sylvia*, a 76-year-old resident of Columbia Lane in Palm Coast at Parkview Church last November. He told her he was down on his luck and had no place to live. She believed him and took him into her home. A month later Sylvia became...
51-Year-Old Man Riding Pick-Up Truck’s Running Board Is Ejected and Killed in Mondex
Andrzej Kokoszka, a 51-year-old resident of Bud Lake, N.J., and Palm Coast, was killed Thursday afternoon in a vehicle incident at Rosewood Street and Clove Avenue in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, in West Flagler. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 14-year-old Palm Coast boy was...
This Time, the School Board’s ‘Retreat’ Is a Snooze Fest. Yay!
Near the end of today’s three-and-a-half-hour “retreat” of the Flagler County School Board–an exercise intended to let board members get to know each other and their responsibilities a little better–Kristy Gavin, the board attorney, was going over the board operating manual about members’ conduct when the language took Colleen Conklin aback.
