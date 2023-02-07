ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

‘Now Is the Time’: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Looks West in State of the City Address

Following is the prepared text of this evening’s State of the City Address by Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin as provided by the city. Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston will introduce City Manager Denise Bevan, who will be followed by Mayor Alfin. Their remarks will be accompanied by a slide presentation and four videos. The videos are embedded in the prepared text below. The slides will be appended to the foot of the text.
PALM COAST, FL
Palm Coast Council Surrenders Key Demands in 3-2 Approval of Controversial Harborside Development

Ending a six-month wrangle over the proposed Harborside redevelopment around the Palm Coast marina, the City Council Tuesday in a 3-2 vote surrendered on key demands, overriding some staff recommendations, and approved the addition of 300 apartments and town houses, a project that will remake the character of one of Palm Coast’s original neighborhoods.
PALM COAST, FL
Future BJ’s Wholesale Club Raises Traffic Concerns as Palm Coast Mulls Annexation

The Palm Coast City Council Tuesday evening approved a pre-annexation agreement with BJ’s Wholesale Club and another company that will be building their stores on 31 acres near the corner of State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard, just west of the RaceTrac gas station and partly in place of Flagler Pines RV Storage. The land is currently in the county, on the rim of Palm Coast’s boundaries.
PALM COAST, FL
Bob Cunningham, Flagler Beach City Commission Candidate: The Live Interview

Bob Cunningham is one of five candidates for two seats on the Flagler Beach City Commission, along with Rick Belhumeur, Doug Bruno O’Connor, first-term incumbent Deborah Phillips, and Scott Spradley. The non-partisan municipal election will be decided on March 7. Voters registered in Flagler Beach have been casting ballots...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Flagler County’s Emergency Management Team Makes Its Mark at State Association

Flagler County’s Emergency Management team made its mark last week at the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s (FEPA) Annual Meeting, by earning certifications, and being elected or appointed to high-ranking positions within the organization. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord has been working towards having all members of his staff...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 9, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
This Time, the School Board’s ‘Retreat’ Is a Snooze Fest. Yay!

Near the end of today’s three-and-a-half-hour “retreat” of the Flagler County School Board–an exercise intended to let board members get to know each other and their responsibilities a little better–Kristy Gavin, the board attorney, was going over the board operating manual about members’ conduct when the language took Colleen Conklin aback.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

