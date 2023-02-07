ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

New bill could repeal lowrider cruising in California

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdA3U_0keYdEp200

Low riders are one step closer to decriminalizing cruising.

After years of fighting to repeal the ban in National City, our local assembly member David Alvarez introduced AB 436 .

The bill would repeal cruising bans in the State of California.

"I'm about to take you for a cruise down Highland Avenue," said Marisa Rosales as she recalled what it was like to cruise the street.

Cruising was Rosales' Sunday ritual in the 1990s. She said being behind the wheel of her 1949 Hudson is therapeutic.

"Like, it takes you away. Like, all the worries of life go away," said Rosales.

Her passion was taken away in 1992 when National City banned cruising.

"I'm about to turn around and go back up the boulevard again. Now, if I get seen doing that two more times, then I risk getting in trouble," she explained while driving down the street.

In the '90s cruising got a bad reputation.

"It was very sad because now how are we going to express our culture," she said.

Rosales said at the time, low riders were told it wasn't them. Instead, it was the crowds they attracted. She said it was frustrating.

"In the 90s, they were causing a lot of crimes, assaults, fights between rival gangs," said Rosales

Rosales says times have changed.

So, she and the United Lowrider Coalition started the work to repeal the ban and bring cruising back after the pandemic.

They made progress when National City temporarily lifted the ban, but the coalition decided against continuing them when the city asked them to pay thousands of dollars in fees.

Despite the setback, they continued their fight.

"I think abolishing this discriminatory law is the right thing to do," said Rosales.

Now, assembly Bill 436 is on the table.

"I don't know if it's excitement or anxiety - because we worked so hard to get to this point," she said.

She said it would mean not just low riders but all car enthusiasts could practice their culture without the fear of getting in trouble.

"It's time. It's way overdue," said Rosales.

RELATED: Lowrider enthusiasts change laws and perceptions about their cultural expression Lowriders return to National City in May for cruising lift Cruising returns for the first time in 30 years to Highland Avenue

Comments / 22

Jessica Diaz
3d ago

I remember the 90s and I always thought cruising was fun, taking out the old convertible Impala. What I didn't like was the gangs using family fun cruising to get access to rival gangs and causing trouble. They ruined it for the rest of us. Let's pray that doesn't happen again. God bless our community.

Reply
9
animal_lover
3d ago

so let criminals out of jail and prison. then do it again when they back in. wide open border so whoever can come in no issues. but driving a lowrider and a car with mods is illegal now in California🙄🙄

Reply
5
bruce meiers
3d ago

there have been a couple big crusie nights in Antioch and concord california last year and it was awesome, true diversity in action, the only color people were looking at was the color of their cars, you had low riders, high riders old cars and new style cars, even people pulling their boats, there were Hispanics, African Americans, whites, Asians and a multitude of other nationalities either participating or watching and EVERYONE got along great and had a good time.....you keep the government from dividing us and we can all get along just fine !

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule

LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution

Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.

According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

Survey says state residents want to protect California slang

According to a recent survey, the majority of state residents want to make ‘Californian’ an official dialect. Locals fear phrases and slang unique to California risk dying out, and a whopping 65 percent said they would like our dialect to be protected by law. “Preserving local dialects is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

(CBM) – California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California

(KTXL) — Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. •Video Player Above: Analyzing Biden’s State of the Union Address According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy