One Drop of This $30 Serum Smooths My Fine Lines and Plumps My Skin Like No Other
Let me be frank. I’m 30 years old (soon to turn 31) and I’ve been happily embracing Botox since I was 26. What started with preventative injections that I only agreed to for the purpose of a story evolved into a desire for a forever-smooth forehead after just one treatment. Neurotoxins like Botox work by freezing the muscles under the skin so that they can't create wrinkles, but how long the results last can vary. While one appointment used to give me six months free of fine lines between my brows, I'm now seeing revived muscle movement (and the visible wrinkles that come with it) after just two or three months.
I Tried the Thickening ‘Wonderwand’ Mascara That Sells Every 2 Minutes Globally—I Couldn’t Stop Getting Compliments on My Betty Boop Lashes
Is there such a thing as too many mascaras? Probably—and my bathroom counter space agrees. But as someone who has short, thin lashes, I'll take all the help I can get in the eye makeup department. This is what led me to Ciaté London Wonderwand Mascara ($22), my new go-to mascara that truly does it all: lengthen and volumize without the flaking or smudging. It's no wonder a tube of this stuff sells every two minutes globally.
Ease Into Using This Derm-Beloved Ingredient by Making a ‘Retinol Sandwich’
Traditionally, retinol and sensitive skin have been frenemies in the skin-care world—but as formulas get more advanced, they're now able to enter BFF territory. When they're getting along, they'll give you mirror-finish skin. And when they're not, well, let's just say the words "red" and "dry" come to mind. While pairing your retinol with other products certainly works, board-certified dermatologist Shari Marchbein, MD put me on to a different method—the retinol sandwich—back in 2019. And it recently blew up on TikTok.
The Shoes and Accessories Fox Sports Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews Swears By To Keep Her Feet in Tip-Top Shape
Hoping to score not only Andrews’ insoles but some of her most-worn sneakers, too? Ahead, find six pairs of shoes she wears regularly on the field. Andrews is the queen of perfectly-matched outfits, so when she stepped out in a red suit with these Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate Lows, it’s no wonder she turned heads.
‘I’m a Sleep Expert, and This Is the #1 Mistake People Make When Trying To Get Better Sleep’
We've all had nights when we can't sleep. Even after a long day, you get in bed just to lie awake for several hours. But Rebecca Robbins, PhD, associate scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, says that staying in bed when you can't sleep is the worst thing you can do for your sleep cycle.
Caraway’s New Steamers Are One of the Only Food ‘Gadgets’ I Keep in My Kitchen—Here’s Why
As a very amateur home chef, I'm always the last one to hop on a cooking trend. Don't judge me, but... I still don't have an air fryer. I don't own an Instant Pot or a sous vide, either, and I literally just purchased my very first garlic press from Marshall's last week. Progress!
The Foot-Health Case for Having ‘House Sneakers’ That Never See the Light of Day
We all have different preferences when it comes to what we wear inside our homes, from the comfy clothes we throw on at the end of a long day, to the robe we choose to lounge around in on Saturday mornings. So, it’s no surprise that the idea of wearing shoes in the house might sound horrifying to some, especially those with a “no shoes inside” rule. But hear us out—can having a pair of house sneakers actually be a good thing for foot health and beyond?
This 5-Ingredient Mini Loaf Pan Focaccia Claims To Be One of the Easiest Bread Recipes on the Internet (So Naturally, We Tried It)
Whoever says bigger is always better clearly hasn’t come across this mini loaf pan focaccia recipe. In the latest iteration of viral TikTok recipes, we recently came across this perfect-for-two (or party of one) recipe for making focaccia by @thepracticalkitchen—and it just may be one of the easiest bread recipes of all time. I said what I said.
This Celeb-Beloved Facial Tool Lifts, Firms, Soothes Muscle Tension, and More—And It’s on Sale for the First Time, Ever
By now, you've probably seen the Theraface Pro by Therabody, the makers behind the iconic Theragun, make an appearance on your TikTok's "For You" page. Raved by creators, consumers, and celebrities (Gabrielle Union swears by it), the percussive therapy device offers six treatments in a single handheld tool, offering massages, LED-light therapy, micro-current technology, and so much more. If you've been curious about the Theraface Pro or need a Valentine's Day gift that reads "love and self care," now's your chance to save on this TikTok viral device, because it's on sale for the first time ever (yes, you heard that right).
These 3-Ingredient Chocolate Berry Truffles Are Packed With Fiber, Anti-Inflammatory Benefits, and Delicious Raspberry Filling
Love is in the air... and so is the sea of Valentine’s Day-themed candy and decorations that have taken over the grocery store. And while we love a box of chocolates just as much as the next QT PIE, why not try making this year's V-day treat from scratch? Ingredients are basic, the prep work is minimal, and the nutritional benefits are quite sweet (pun intended) compared to the pharmacy-checkout-line-chocolates we all know and love—without compromising on flavor. So long as you choose the right recipe, that is.
5 Podiatrist-Approved Fur-Lined Slip-On Shoes To Get Out of the House in Speed and Style
Coffee in one hand, keys in the other, door flung open—the out-the-door rush can leave you feeling frazzled. Reasonably so, running late to work or being in a hurry to pick up your kids from school can leave you fumbling through the door with your shoes half on—which may have you reconsidering your day-to-day footwear choice, especially on errand days. Choosing a shoe can be especially tricky during the colder months, where open-toe shoes won't cut it, and closed-toe options like boots and sneakers may be too much of a hassle to lace up. Which is where fur-lined slip-on shoes come in to save the day.
These 5 Top-Rated Mini Steppers Can Give You an Effective At-Home Workout (Then Get Stashed in the Closet)
Did you know that stair climbing is one of the most efficient low-impact workouts you can do? Hopping on one for a stepping sess will combine cardio and resistance training in one, strengthen your lungs, improve your heart health, and majorly challenge your lower body muscles. Sounds like a pretty good deal, right?
These Are the Best Shoes To Wear for the Rowing Machine, According to Row Instructors
No matter where you’re at in your rowing journey, you’re bound to hear the same verbiage time and time again. Particularly, that you should push from your legs and lean back with your core before ever using your arms to overtake the movement. (Why do you think Orangetheory coaches chant “Legs, Core, Arms” repeatedly through the row block?) Anyway, while form is regularly reinstated, something that’s not discussed quite as much is how your shoes play into your form. Getting the right shoes for the rower important so that you optimize your rowing experience.
6 Shoulder Impingement Exercises You Can Do To Get Rid of the (Literal) Pain in Your Neck
If you work at a desk all day, stretching your arms up to the sky has likely become one of those mid-meeting tics that you don't even realize you're doing... until one day, you reach toward the ceiling and your shoulder pings with pain. It's one of the tell-tale signs that you're dealing with muscle inflammation, and a cue that you should start treating your body to shoulder impingement exercises before it gets any worse.
I Tried The Viral $25 Ring That Turns a Kindle’s Pages (or Scrolls TikTok) During My Workouts. Here’s What It’s Like
Like most of us these days, I have TikTok on my phone, but I’m careful about how often I open it. I know that every time I do, I’m bound to fall down the rabbit hole of content and before I know it, buy something that I really don’t need. Sure, there are times when I come across goodies that immediately make me swoon (case in point: the Mayfair Group and Yllw the Label crewnecks—I’m obsessed), but let me tell you: That was not the case with the viral TikTok remote control ring.
With One of These Smart Treadmills, You’ll Never Get Bored of Indoor Running
Treadmills have gotten a pretty bad rap over the years. Often referred to as “dreadmills,” many people think that treads simply can’t compare to walking and running outside. While some trainers are working to make classic treadmills more fun with sequences like the 12-3-30 workout and the now-famous treadmill strut from TikTok, there’s another way to make time on a treadmill anything but boring: Investing in one of the high-tech smart treadmills dominating 2023.
This $10 Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker Taught Me That Making Myself Homemade Waffles Is the Ultimate Act of Self-Love
Who needs a Valentine when all that really matters is that we love ourselves? In the wise words of Miley Cyrus, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours, yeah—I can love me better than you can.”. In the spirit...
PSA: A Bevy of Name-Brand Mattresses (Purple! Serta! Tempur-Pedic!) Are Up to 50% Off at Mattress Firm Right Now
President's Day is around the corner, which means two things: 1) many of us have work off on Monday, February 20 (yay, long weekend) and 2) mattresses everywhere are going to be on super-sale. For whatever reason, President's Day is synonymous with mattress sales, sparking a bevy of in-store and online shopping-extravaganzas from legacy brands and smaller, DTC players alike. Is this what George Washington envisioned for his forever-birthday celebration? Hard to say. But we're not complaining, especially when stores like Mattress Firm discount top-tier mattresses up to 50 percent off.
Plot Twist: You Can—and Should!—Let Your Knees Go Past Your Toes in Squats and Lunges, According to PTs
It used to be the gym advice heard round the world: Never let your knees go past your toes. For years, physical therapists and fitness instructors parroted this mantra as a means to “protect our knees” during squats and lunges, but it turns out this age-old advice might not actually stand the test of time.
This Foot Mask From Target Is Saving My Dry, Beat-Up Heels This Winter—And It’s Cheaper Than a Latte
I don’t know about you, but I unknowingly relegated my feet to “out of sight, out of mind” territory while stomping around in boots for the past couple of months—which means I’ve been seriously slacking in the foot care department. But now that sandal weather is right around the corner (ish), I’m doing damage control to address my dry, cracked feet.
