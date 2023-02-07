ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.

Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard.

Whataburger set to break ground on Little Rock location next week, will open in 2023

Chamber Officials said the ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 in a vacant lot in front of the Walmart Supercenter, also located just off Maumelle Boulevard.

Two Whataburger locations were announced back in August and September for 7520 Alcoa Road in Benton and 17100 Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock.

Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas

The Texas-based company already has eight restaurants opened in cities along the western portion of Arkansas.

