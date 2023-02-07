ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event

By Derrick Ow
 3 days ago
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy Nothing Marina.

The Marina High School culinary program will also be providing Valentine's Day cookies for children.

Courtesy: The Friends of the Marina Library

For more information on the event click here.

