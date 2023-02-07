Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy Nothing Marina.

The Marina High School culinary program will also be providing Valentine's Day cookies for children.

For more information on the event click here.

