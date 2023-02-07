ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth police investigating several weekend shootings, R.E.S.E.T walk Tuesday

By Kiahnna Patterson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better.

On Friday, a man was injured following a shooting on Virginia Avenue . Then, early Sunday morning, neighbors on Nashville Avenue told 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson a woman was yelling for “help” and just before 3:30 a.m., police confirmed that 51-year-old twin brothers died and a woman was seriously hurt.

Later Sunday night, police were called to two different shootings just hours apart.
A woman was seriously hurt following a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Loxley Road. Around 8 p.m., residents at Crescent Place apartments described a shootout on Howard Street .

“I was scared to move, then when I felt like it was safe enough, I ran to my closet. It was horrifying,” said Pattie Green.

Her daughter Sharnita Green had just laid down for bed. Sharnita said she woke up to the sound of multiple gunshots. Several bullets went into the mom and daughter’s home, including into Sharnita’s bedroom.

She had to crawl to her mom’s room, where they hid in her closet until the shots stopped.

“It’s not a good feeling to wake up and glass surrounding your head and body,” said Sharnita Green.

Pattie and Sharnita Green said the shots terrified the hard-working families with young kids and mostly seniors who live in the area.

“It’s just not right, and for whoever came out here in Crescent Place and shot it up like this, think about other people. Think about other people,” Sharnita Green said with tears in her eyes.

Youth advocate Dr. M. Julius Hayes is hopeful things will change, but he said it all starts with the heart.

“We have to put our hands out and create citadels of hope,” Hayes said.

He hosts monthly meetings with kids to help them develop leadership skills. 10 On Your Side was with him for his ‘Saturday Academy.’

“We have to pour into the generations and let the generations know, you can generate better than this,” Hayes said. “Let’s stop pointing fingers and putting our hands out and lift them up. lift them up because we know until we lift up, we’re not up. Let’s go up.”

Police have scheduled a R.E.S.E.T. walk for Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Prentis Park Community in response to this homicide. Officers will meet in the 1800 block of Nashville Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

