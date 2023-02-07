ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Video: Child rescued after carjacking in Los Angeles

(KTLA) – A baby has been reunited with his family after being kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rochesterfirst.com

Another Tesla driver seen on video napping behind the wheel

(KTLA) – For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway. The latest video was recorded Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A woman driving a red Tesla in the “fast lane” can be seen dozing off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy