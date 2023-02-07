ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicceo.com

Santa Clara City Council appoints Jovan Grogan city manager

On February 7, 2023, the Santa Clara City Council appointed Jovan D. Grogan to serve as the city manager for the City of Santa Clara. A native of the Bay Area, Grogan is a leader in the local government profession and has a proven track record of helping public agencies resolve fiscal challenges and establish strategic partnerships that benefit local communities.
SANTA CLARA, CA
publicceo.com

City of Martinez appoints Sugayan as assistant city manager

Lauren Sugayan has been appointed to the number two administrative position at the City of Martinez, overseeing community services, communications, emergency management, and several other administrative functions and organizational initiatives. City Manager Michael Chandler announced Sugayan’s promotion to assistant city manager, which goes into effect today, February 1st. Sugayan, who...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle dies

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, according to tributes posted by multiple Alameda County officials.Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available.  Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle's death, saying he "was an advocate for at-risk youth, job development programs, and was a steadfast champion for organized labor."  Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price posted on Twitter that her office was "saddened" to hear about Valle's passing, and "sends its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose

San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
SAN RAMON, CA
publicceo.com

RPLG announces promotions for three senior staff members

Renne Public Law Group (RPLG) is pleased to announce three important promotions. Partner Amy Ackerman, who joined RPLG in 2020, has been promoted to Head of Government Section. During her three years at the firm, Amy has leveraged her extensive public agency experience in service as Town Attorney for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County

The Santa Clara County Superior Court’s Traffic Clerk Offices have been reassigned to the South County Courthouse, 301 Diana Drive in Morgan Hill, and the Family Justice Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St. in San José. Traffic Court handles cases that usually begin when a citation or ticket...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing

Highway 1 will begin to look a bit different starting in April, with partial bus-on-shoulder lanes and exit-only auxiliary lanes set to break ground between 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive. Though the goal is to improve efficiency for Santa Cruz County car and bus commuters alike, some have raised concerns that the projects will bring little to no traffic improvement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Cancer Screening Delivers Devastating News to Some SF Firefighters

The results from a recent cancer screening event are in: Tests indicate that nine San Francisco firefighters may have the deadly disease. Representatives of the department are resigned to the results, and said that positive tests were inevitable. That’s because firefighters are constantly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals, said Tony Stefani, who leads the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation, which put on the event.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing

San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy