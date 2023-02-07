Read full article on original website
publicceo.com
Santa Clara City Council appoints Jovan Grogan city manager
On February 7, 2023, the Santa Clara City Council appointed Jovan D. Grogan to serve as the city manager for the City of Santa Clara. A native of the Bay Area, Grogan is a leader in the local government profession and has a proven track record of helping public agencies resolve fiscal challenges and establish strategic partnerships that benefit local communities.
SJ nonprofit issues failing grades to city council for decisions on policing; new mayor responds
That grading is reflected in this year's "City Council Report Card" released earlier this week, with all but one councilmember who served under former Mayor Sam Liccardo receiving an F.
publicceo.com
City of Martinez appoints Sugayan as assistant city manager
Lauren Sugayan has been appointed to the number two administrative position at the City of Martinez, overseeing community services, communications, emergency management, and several other administrative functions and organizational initiatives. City Manager Michael Chandler announced Sugayan’s promotion to assistant city manager, which goes into effect today, February 1st. Sugayan, who...
Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle dies
ALAMEDA COUNTY -- Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, according to tributes posted by multiple Alameda County officials.Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available. Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle's death, saying he "was an advocate for at-risk youth, job development programs, and was a steadfast champion for organized labor." Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price posted on Twitter that her office was "saddened" to hear about Valle's passing, and "sends its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and...
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley developer vows hunger strike ‘until death’ if city won’t let him build
SUNNYVALE — A home developer is taking an unusual and dramatic stand after the city halted work on his construction project. He’s on a hunger strike — and he says he won’t eat until his crews can get back to work. Navneet Aron, founder and CEO...
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
sfstandard.com
Doctor Sues SF for $12M in Garden Fence Spat—but Says ‘It’s Not About the Money’
A doctor is suing San Francisco for $12 million after repeated building code enforcements cost her thousands in fines after efforts to beautify her home were deemed noncompliant—but she says, “It’s not about the money.”. “It’s about changing the system,” said Mihal Emberton, who is representing herself...
publicceo.com
RPLG announces promotions for three senior staff members
Renne Public Law Group (RPLG) is pleased to announce three important promotions. Partner Amy Ackerman, who joined RPLG in 2020, has been promoted to Head of Government Section. During her three years at the firm, Amy has leveraged her extensive public agency experience in service as Town Attorney for the...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County
The Santa Clara County Superior Court’s Traffic Clerk Offices have been reassigned to the South County Courthouse, 301 Diana Drive in Morgan Hill, and the Family Justice Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St. in San José. Traffic Court handles cases that usually begin when a citation or ticket...
Another San Francisco neighborhood fighting to keep its sidewalk benches
"Instead of the graffiti that we're seeing around the city, this is actually beautifying the community," says the owner of the local coffee shop, who told us the benches have been an asset to his business and customers.
Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — A student at an East Bay middle school brought cotton balls to school last week and distributed them to other students in what appeared to be an attempt to mock Black History Month, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said in a letter. The letter, from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam […]
Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing
Highway 1 will begin to look a bit different starting in April, with partial bus-on-shoulder lanes and exit-only auxiliary lanes set to break ground between 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive. Though the goal is to improve efficiency for Santa Cruz County car and bus commuters alike, some have raised concerns that the projects will bring little to no traffic improvement.
sfstandard.com
Cancer Screening Delivers Devastating News to Some SF Firefighters
The results from a recent cancer screening event are in: Tests indicate that nine San Francisco firefighters may have the deadly disease. Representatives of the department are resigned to the results, and said that positive tests were inevitable. That’s because firefighters are constantly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals, said Tony Stefani, who leads the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation, which put on the event.
NBC Bay Area
2 Hurt, 3 Homes Damaged in Explosion and Fire in San Francisco's Sunset District
Two people, a firefighter and a civilian, were injured and three homes were damaged in a "significant" explosion and three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday morning, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at 9:22 a.m. to a reported structure fire and explosion along the 1700 block of...
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
