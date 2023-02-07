Read full article on original website
Weinberg College to adjust distribution requirements, first-year writing courses beginning fall 2023
After more than seven years of research and review, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences is set to adjust its undergraduate degree requirements beginning Fall Quarter 2023. Incoming undergraduates will be required to complete classes across a set of “foundational disciplines,” as opposed to the current “distribution requirements.” Though the subject areas remain largely the same, each requirement will include a specific set of learning goals.
Strategies by Students Consulting provides a space for aspiring political consultants
Strategies by Students Consulting, a political consulting student organization at Northwestern, was founded in fall 2022 by Medill sophomore Sammy Dubin and Weinberg sophomore Oliver Goldman to create opportunities for students to build experience in political consulting. “The central mission of the organization is to fill capacity and resource gaps...
Student understudy experiences lead to Wirtz Center policy changes
Due to safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters everywhere have turned to understudies as a saving grace. Northwestern’s Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts recently began to standardize the incorporation of understudies and swings ― an understudy for multiple roles ― into their productions after the process dropped off pre-pandemic.
District 65 to emphasize skills like word recognition, phonics and language comprehension in literacy curriculum
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is updating its K-8 literacy curriculum to emphasize necessary foundational skills, including word recognition and language comprehension, needed to read complex texts. Last August, the district hired Shyla Kinhal as the director of literacy to restructure the curriculum to focus on introducing strong instructional literacy resources...
History Prof. and Organization of Women Faculty co-chairs win Provost Awards for Exemplary Faculty Service
History Prof. Laura Hein and Organization of Women Faculty co-Chairs Karen Alter and Leslie Harris won the Provost Awards for Exemplary Faculty Service, the University announced. The award, presented each year by the Office of the Provost, recognizes faculty members who exemplify “good academic citizenship” and provide “outstanding service to...
‘He’s world class’: Chemistry Prof. Chad Mirkin continues to lead the way in nanotechnology research
Throughout his 31 years at Northwestern, chemistry Prof. Chad Mirkin has helped propel NU to become a global leader in nanotechnology. Modern nanotechnology — a field in which individuals study materials smaller than 100 nanometers — is just a 42-year-old industry, according to National Geographic. “One of the...
