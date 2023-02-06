ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Voice of OC

Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing

A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Judge Dismisses LA County Workers’ Suit Over Vaccine Mandate

A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school

At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect

Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
publicceo.com

Captain Alan Villanueva selected as Chief of Aliso Viejo Police Services

Captain Alan Villanueva has been selected as the new Chief of Aliso Viejo Police Services. He began his new assignment Friday, Jan. 27. “I am honored to serve the city of Aliso Viejo and lead the dedicated men and women of the Sheriff’s Department who work hard every day to keep the city safe,” Captain Villanueva said. “I look forward to bringing my experience and background to continue the tradition of excellence in public safety the Sheriff’s Department provides.”
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Long Beach Post

Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund

The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
KABC

The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black tenant seeks to intervene in ongoing discrimination case

LOS ANGELES – A Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and that his landlord told him, “Your people are always making trouble,” is seeking to directly participate as a party in a lawsuit previously brought on his behalf by the California Civil Rights Dept.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai

Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LATACO

The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee

In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
LONG BEACH, CA

