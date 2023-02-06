Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Related
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
publicceo.com
Long Beach selects firm to design and build tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness
“These Tiny Homes are integral to the City’s commitment to shelter our residents who are experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “These homes will provide comfort, services and hope to people who can use the assistance during their pathway to permanent housing.”. In late October 2022, the...
Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing
A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
oc-breeze.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
pasadenanow.com
Judge Dismisses LA County Workers’ Suit Over Vaccine Mandate
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the...
Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school
At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
publicceo.com
Captain Alan Villanueva selected as Chief of Aliso Viejo Police Services
Captain Alan Villanueva has been selected as the new Chief of Aliso Viejo Police Services. He began his new assignment Friday, Jan. 27. “I am honored to serve the city of Aliso Viejo and lead the dedicated men and women of the Sheriff’s Department who work hard every day to keep the city safe,” Captain Villanueva said. “I look forward to bringing my experience and background to continue the tradition of excellence in public safety the Sheriff’s Department provides.”
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund
The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
goldrushcam.com
CDCR Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP)
February 9, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents have apprehended a participant who walked away from a Male Community Reentry. Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2023. Carlos Montes was taken into custody on Feb. 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m....
kcrw.com
Chairman of OC public health insurer resigns amid state investigation
CalOptima, a publicly-funded health care plan for low-income folks, serves almost 1 million Orange County residents. But a state investigation is asking who else it’s serving. CalOptima’s board chair has now resigned. He also happens to be an Orange County supervisor: Andrew Do.
publicceo.com
Long Beach launches ambitious economic program for startup entrepreneurs
Rex Richardson was elected the new mayor of Long Beach in November 2022 as a young, progressive, equity-aware politician, and he wasted little time offering up a new path for the city’s economy. Richardson called it “Grow Long Beach,” with one of the stated goals of launching 100 new...
KABC
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
2urbangirls.com
Black tenant seeks to intervene in ongoing discrimination case
LOS ANGELES – A Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and that his landlord told him, “Your people are always making trouble,” is seeking to directly participate as a party in a lawsuit previously brought on his behalf by the California Civil Rights Dept.
Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai
Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee
In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
Comments / 0