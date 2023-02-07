Read full article on original website
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
27 First News
Jennifer Greenleaf, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Greenleaf, 67, passed away, in the comfort of her home, the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Salem, Ohio. Jennifer was born on September 30, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Helen Marie Nelson Schilling. Jennifer was a graduate of...
27 First News
Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, 40, passed away early Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Joseph, who was often known as “Jim”, “Jimmy” or “Jimbo” by family and friends, was a lifelong Youngstown resident and a 2000 graduate of Liberty High School.
27 First News
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
27 First News
William G. Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Williams, 93, of Warren, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 2, 1929, in Warren, Ohio the son of Zachariah and Margaret (Stegner) Williams. He retired from Allied Steel in Niles as a shearman after...
27 First News
Frances M. Airato, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Airato, 90, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Hospice House following a brief illness. Frances was born July 28, 1932, in Girard, a daughter of the late Carmelo Gugliotta and Giovannina Marisca Gugliotta and was a lifelong area resident. She was...
27 First News
Mary L. Oleksa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Oleksa, 98, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023, at the Inn at Poland Way after a long and fulfilling life. Mary was born September 4, 1924, in Weathersfield, a daughter of the late Pal and Lyubo Markovich Pavesich. Mary grew up...
27 First News
Bruce N. Waller, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce N. Waller, 76, of Boardman, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland. He was born August 20, 1946 in Ruston, Louisiana, a son of Luther and Lorena (Norris) Waller. He earned his PhD from the University of North Carolina at...
27 First News
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
27 First News
Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
27 First News
Edward Gabriel Such III, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Gabriel Such III passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born on January 8, 1977, in Youngstown, Ohio the first born son to Edward Such, Jr. and Kelly (Tomocik) McFarland. His early childhood was spent on their family farm where he gained his...
27 First News
Margaret “Maggie” Hughes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Hughes, 92, of Poland, departed her mortal body Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Margaret was born September 9, 1930, on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Maedela (Dozer) Banks. Margaret grew up on the east side and was a graduate of Scienceville High School.
27 First News
John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
27 First News
Tessie Mae McGinnis, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie Mae McGinnis, 89, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital. Tessie was born January 18, 1934 in Curtin, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde Cottrell and Minnie Morton. She was a graduate of Burnsville...
27 First News
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
27 First News
Warmest winter on record? Our rank so far this winter.
(WKBN) – This winter has been warm throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We are currently working our way through the top ten list of warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio. This article was put together on February 10, 2023, and from this date, there are only 18...
27 First News
Ralph E. DeRhodes, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. DeRhodes, 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, at the Hospice House in Poland. Ralph was born on February 19, 1937, in Lisbon, a son of Clyde E. and Olive Blanche Granger DeRhodes. He lived in the area his whole life and...
27 First News
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
27 First News
Julius Van Patton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius V. Patton, 89, of Youngstown Ohio, transitioned at his home on Friday, February 3, 2023 after bravely fighting cancer for many years. Julius was born August 5, 1933, the son of Artie and Carlena Knight Patton. He was a high school graduate and continued...
27 First News
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
27 First News
Shirley A. Maichrowicz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Maichrowicz, 90, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born on May 12, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Hubbard Lee and Thelma Elizabeth (Hay) Pierson. Shirley was a homemaker who was...
